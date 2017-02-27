30°
When can I get NBN: Finally website will tell you

27th Feb 2017 7:38 AM

WHEN can we get NBN?

It's probably the question most asked throughout households across Australia - especially if you have teenage kids watching Netflix and YouTube clips for hours.

For the first time, you will be able to find out.

The company has updated the website's address tracker to show a timeframe for when people in an area can connect to the National Broadband Network (NBN), the ABC reports.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT YOUR ADDRESS

Previously, the NBN website told people when construction would begin in an area - not when the service would actually be available.

"The number one question we get asked by people is 'when will it actually be available?' so this new update gives people an answer to that very question," NBN spokesperson Dan Chamberlain told the ABC.

The online tool will show an estimated timeframe of the when the NBN will be available in an area.

It also tells you what technology will be used to roll the network out, and a list of retailers that will offer the service once it is available.

If you put in your actual address, the website now tells you whether the service is available - or when it is coming.
Information on internet speeds and bandwidth was not included in the update.

The NBN was rolled out to one in three households and businesses in January, and is scheduled to be rolled out to one in two households in June.

If everything goes to plan, every household in Australia will have access to the network by 2020.

Once the NBN is available, people have 18 months to move their internet services and landline phones over.

Topics:  games and gadgets internet nbn technology

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!