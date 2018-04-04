Menu
HELPING HAND: Chanel College students proudly display the wheelchairs they painted
News

Wheelie Good Cause

Gregory Bray
by
4th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

Imagine if your only means of transport was relying on being carried around by your older brother or sister.

According to Rotary Youth Director Danielle Botica, this is the reality for many disabled children in developing countries, until they get too heavy to lift.

"Sunrise Rotary Club of Gladstone's, Graeme Bartlett, recently visited Chanel College and spoke about the plight of many children who would benefit from owning an all-terrain wheelchair," she said.

Danielle added, "Graeme is very passionate about the B2W project where old bicycles are recycled into wheelchairs for children overseas.

After Graeme's visit, the school's Interact Club (a Rotary youth initiative for young people aged 12-18) undertook the task of painting 12 unassembled wheelchairs.

The students sanded them back, spray painted them then added some unique Australian designs to the chairs.

Graeme and other volunteers re-assembled the chairs which were sent to Surfers Paradise Rotary who will package them overseas.

"The students were very keen to help and for the children who receive them it really is the gift of dignity," Danielle said.

