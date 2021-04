A QFES officer was called to Woorabinda.

A QFES officer was called to Woorabinda.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a rubbish fire in Woorabinda early Thursday morning.

A QFES officer was called to Rankin Street at 2am.

A QFES spokesman said a wheelie bin was ‘alight’ when the officer arrived on scene.

He said the officer made the scene safe and left in the hands of Woorabinda Police, who patrolled the area.