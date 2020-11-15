Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Brihannah Leigh Viggiani pleaded guilty to stealing in Gladstone Magistrates Court.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Brihannah Leigh Viggiani pleaded guilty to stealing in Gladstone Magistrates Court.
Crime

‘What's the big deal, it’s only a teddy bear’: shoplifter

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman who stole a teddy bear from a shop argued it wasn’t a “big deal”.

Brihannah Leigh Viggiani, 25, was captured on CCTV footage with a co-offender at a North Ipswich shopping centre gift store on August 18.

The footage, seen by police, showed Viggiani and her co-offender enter the store, Viggiani pick up the teddy bear and hug it.

She then handed the bear to the man and motioned for him to leave.

The man left with the bear tucked under his arm and Viggiani left shortly after.

She was questioned by police the next day where she was uncooperative and said “what’s the big deal, it’s only a teddy bear.”

The stolen bear was worth $45.

Viggiani pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 10 to stealing.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court her client had not been the one to actually remove the teddy bear from the store.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the low-scale offence was aggravated by Viggiani’s significant criminal history.

She was sentenced to two months imprisonment immediately suspended for six months.

Restitution was not ordered.

Read more stealing:

Boat thief went into hiding for almost a year

Gladstone man sold stolen items within an hour

Turkey Beach mum scammed eight people on Facebook

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone stealing
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Packed out at the Rotary Markets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Packed out at the Rotary Markets

        Local Faces Plenty of residents braved the heat to take a look at what the Rotary Markets had to offer. Did we spot you there?

        Victims savagely beaten in double home invasion

        Premium Content Victims savagely beaten in double home invasion

        Crime The man who viciously beat two victims has been declared a serious violent...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 14.

        Man in 20s flown to hospital after being hit by a branch

        Premium Content Man in 20s flown to hospital after being hit by a branch

        Breaking The man sustained head injuries from the incident earlier today.