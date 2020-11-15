‘What's the big deal, it’s only a teddy bear’: shoplifter

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Brihannah Leigh Viggiani pleaded guilty to stealing in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

A GLADSTONE woman who stole a teddy bear from a shop argued it wasn’t a “big deal”.

Brihannah Leigh Viggiani, 25, was captured on CCTV footage with a co-offender at a North Ipswich shopping centre gift store on August 18.

The footage, seen by police, showed Viggiani and her co-offender enter the store, Viggiani pick up the teddy bear and hug it.

She then handed the bear to the man and motioned for him to leave.

The man left with the bear tucked under his arm and Viggiani left shortly after.

She was questioned by police the next day where she was uncooperative and said “what’s the big deal, it’s only a teddy bear.”

The stolen bear was worth $45.

Viggiani pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 10 to stealing.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court her client had not been the one to actually remove the teddy bear from the store.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the low-scale offence was aggravated by Viggiani’s significant criminal history.

She was sentenced to two months imprisonment immediately suspended for six months.

Restitution was not ordered.

