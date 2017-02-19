Why it could get smoky and hazy in Gladstone today

An aerial image taken before LNG projects proceeded at Curtis Island. Photo: Australian Marine Conservation Society

IT COULD be another smoky day in Gladstone with two large fires burning in the region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has warned residents they may smell smoke in the area today from fires at Builyan and Curtis Island.

The south end Curtis Island fire is being monitored by Queensland Parks and Wildlife.

It started on Thursday and there is no threat to homes or properties.

The large vegetation fire burning near Gladstone Monto Road is still being monitored by fire crews.

BUILYAN (south-west of Gladstone) – vegetation fire as at 8.30am Sun 19 Feb. Fire contained. Smoke in area. https://t.co/WgfSQog99Y — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) February 18, 2017

The fire broke out around 2pm on February 15 and is burning within containment lines.

This fire also poses no threat to homes at this time.

Residents affected should close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions if travellin in the area. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, phone Triple Zero (000) immediately.