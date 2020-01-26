What’s open this public holiday
TOMORROW’s the Australia Day public holiday. The Observer has compiled a list of some opening hours for businesses across the region.
Stockland Gladstone: 10am – 4pm
Woolworths (all stores): 9am – 6pm
Coles (all stores): 9am – 6pm
Fordy’s Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am – 8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: 6am – 5pm
Drake’s C alliope: 6.30am – 9pm
Drake’s Sun Valley: 7am – 9pm
Night Owl Gladstone: 6am – midnight
Dan Murphy’s: 10am – 7pm.
Big W: 9am – 5pm
Kmart: 8am – 9pm
Bunnings: 7am – 6pm.
Harvey Norman: 10am – 4pm
McDonalds: Open 24 hours
Hungry Jacks: Open 24 hours
KFC Gladstone: 10am – 10pm
KFC Tannum Sands: 10am – 9pm
Red Rooster: 9am – 10pm
Pizza Hut: 11am – 10pm
Domino’s Pizza: 11am – 10pm
Puma Calliope: Open 24 Hours
Caltex Woolworths (Auckland St): 6am – 6pm
Choice Sun Valley: 4am – 9pm
