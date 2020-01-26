What’s open this public holiday

TOMORROW’s the Australia Day public holiday. The Observer has compiled a list of some opening hours for businesses across the region.

Stockland Gladstone: 10am – 4pm

Woolworths (all stores): 9am – 6pm

Coles (all stores): 9am – 6pm

Fordy’s Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am – 8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: 6am – 5pm

Drake’s C alliope: 6.30am – 9pm

Drake’s Sun Valley: 7am – 9pm

Night Owl Gladstone: 6am – midnight

Dan Murphy’s: 10am – 7pm.

Big W: 9am – 5pm

Kmart: 8am – 9pm

Bunnings: 7am – 6pm.

Harvey Norman: 10am – 4pm

McDonalds: Open 24 hours

Hungry Jacks: Open 24 hours

KFC Gladstone: 10am – 10pm

KFC Tannum Sands: 10am – 9pm

Red Rooster: 9am – 10pm

Pizza Hut: 11am – 10pm

Domino’s Pizza: 11am – 10pm

Puma Calliope: Open 24 Hours

Caltex Woolworths (Auckland St): 6am – 6pm

Choice Sun Valley: 4am – 9pm

Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Leave a comment below.