QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: What's open in Gladstone tomorrow?

TOMORROW marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.
Many businesses in Gladstone will be open despite the holiday.
However some may have different trading hours.
What's open?
SUPERMARKETS:
Drakes Supa IGA Gladstone Toolooa: 7am-8pm
Drakes Supa IGA, Sun Valley: 7am-9pm
Night Owl Convenience: Open from 6am until midnight
Woolworths, Valley Shopping Centre: 9am-6pm
Woolworths, Kin Kora: 9am-6pm
Coles, Dawson Hwy: 9am-6pm
CAFES/ EATERIES:
Light Box: 7am-2pm
Muffin Break at Gladstone Charter Square: 8am-12.30pm
Fresh Fix Cafe: 6am-2pm
Miss India: 10am-10pm
Coffee Club: 7am-2pm (79 Goondoon Street), 7am-3pm (45-55 Dawson Hwy)
BARS / PUBS:
Harvey Road Tavern: 10am-3pm
Reef Hotel Restaurant: 6am-8.30pm (breakfast), 11.30am-2pm (lunch), 6pm-8.30pm (dinner)
RETAIL:
Rip Curl, Windmill Centre: 9am-6pm
Connor Clothing (Stocklands Shopping Centre): 10am-3pm
Autobarn: 8.30am-5pm
What's closed?
Gladstone Regional Council Libraries
Calliope:
What's open?
Calliope Supa IGA: 6am-9pm
Agnes Water:
What's open?
FoodWorks: 6.30am-8pm