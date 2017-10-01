QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: What's open in Gladstone tomorrow?

OPEN: The Night Owl centre on the Dawson Hwy.

TOMORROW marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

Many businesses in Gladstone will be open despite the holiday.

However some may have different trading hours.

What's open?

SUPERMARKETS:

Drakes Supa IGA Gladstone Toolooa: 7am-8pm

Drakes Supa IGA, Sun Valley: 7am-9pm

Night Owl Convenience: Open from 6am until midnight

Woolworths, Valley Shopping Centre: 9am-6pm

Woolworths, Kin Kora: 9am-6pm

Coles, Dawson Hwy: 9am-6pm

CAFES/ EATERIES:

Light Box: 7am-2pm

Muffin Break at Gladstone Charter Square: 8am-12.30pm

Fresh Fix Cafe: 6am-2pm

Miss India: 10am-10pm

Coffee Club: 7am-2pm (79 Goondoon Street), 7am-3pm (45-55 Dawson Hwy)

BARS / PUBS:

Harvey Road Tavern: 10am-3pm

Reef Hotel Restaurant: 6am-8.30pm (breakfast), 11.30am-2pm (lunch), 6pm-8.30pm (dinner)

RETAIL:

Rip Curl, Windmill Centre: 9am-6pm

Connor Clothing (Stocklands Shopping Centre): 10am-3pm

Autobarn: 8.30am-5pm

What's closed?

Gladstone Regional Council Libraries

Calliope:

What's open?

Calliope Supa IGA: 6am-9pm

Agnes Water:

What's open?

FoodWorks: 6.30am-8pm