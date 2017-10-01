27°
News

QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: What's open in Gladstone tomorrow?

OPEN: The Night Owl centre on the Dawson Hwy.
OPEN: The Night Owl centre on the Dawson Hwy. Contributed
Caroline Tung
by

Want to let us know your business' opening hours? Comment on the story below or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au

TOMORROW marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

Many businesses in Gladstone will be open despite the holiday.

However some may have different trading hours.

What's open?

SUPERMARKETS: 

Drakes Supa IGA Gladstone Toolooa: 7am-8pm

Drake Supermarkets have taken on another IGA store in Gladstone. Brook Osmond is happy to be working for Drake.
Drake Supermarkets have taken on another IGA store in Gladstone. Brook Osmond is happy to be working for Drake. Brenda Strong

Drakes Supa IGA, Sun Valley: 7am-9pm

Night Owl Convenience: Open from 6am until midnight

Woolworths, Valley Shopping Centre: 9am-6pm  

Woolworths, Kin Kora: 9am-6pm

Coles, Dawson Hwy: 9am-6pm

White Party at Lightbox.
White Party at Lightbox. Paul Braven

CAFES/ EATERIES: 

Light Box: 7am-2pm

Muffin Break at Gladstone Charter Square: 8am-12.30pm

Fresh Fix Cafe: 6am-2pm

Miss India: 10am-10pm

Coffee Club: 7am-2pm (79 Goondoon Street), 7am-3pm (45-55 Dawson Hwy)

WITH IT: Lightbox business owner Peter Hawkins is on top of new technologies and innovations driving small businesses.
WITH IT: Lightbox business owner Peter Hawkins is on top of new technologies and innovations driving small businesses. Paul Braven

BARS / PUBS: 

Harvey Road Tavern: 10am-3pm 

Reef Hotel Restaurant: 6am-8.30pm (breakfast), 11.30am-2pm (lunch), 6pm-8.30pm (dinner)

RETAIL: 

Rip Curl, Windmill Centre: 9am-6pm 

Connor Clothing (Stocklands Shopping Centre): 10am-3pm

Autobarn: 8.30am-5pm

 

What's closed?

Gladstone Regional Council Libraries

 

Calliope: 

What's open? 

Calliope Supa IGA: 6am-9pm

 

Agnes Water: 

What's open? 

FoodWorks: 6.30am-8pm

Discovery Coast Environment group treasurer Amber Lowcock, chairman Tanya Puglisi with Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Foodworks Agnes Water owner Pete Kinder. - Plastic bag free campaign launch at Agnes Water.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Discovery Coast Environment group treasurer Amber Lowcock, chairman Tanya Puglisi with Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Foodworks Agnes Water owner Pete Kinder. - Plastic bag free campaign launch at Agnes Water.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

Topics:  gladstone gladstone business public holiday queen's birthday

Gladstone Observer
4WD crashes into Boyne Island chemist

4WD crashes into Boyne Island chemist

The shop front suffered considerable damage.

'We're not the problem': Relieved O'Dowd takes aim at states

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd wants New South Wales and Victoria to stop relying on Queensland for its gas supply and lift exploration bans on their own supply.

O'Dowd relieved long-term LNG contracts saved.

Skylah's Miss February for Farm Safety Calendar

WINNER: Skylah Carlyon's winning artwork for the Farm Safety Calendar.

Seven-year-old Skylah screamed with joy when The Observer called.

Marketing guru's sage advice for Gladstone business

DRAWCARD: Damien Morgan (front) and the team from The Observer.

Damian Morgan urges people to get involved in local awards.

Local Partners