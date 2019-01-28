What's open on the Australia Day holiday
THE following places will be open in Gladstone on the Australia Day Public Holiday
Supermarkets:
Aldi Gladstone: 9am - 6pm
Drakes Supa IGA Toolooa St: 7am - 8pm
Supa IGA Sun Valley: 7am - 9pm
Calliope Supa IGA: 6.30am - 9pm
Woolworths Valley Shopping Centre: 9am - 6pm
Coles Dawson Hwy: 9am - 6pm
Night Owl Convenience: 6.00am - midnight
Stockland Gladstone: 10am - 4pm (Individual stores times may vary)
Woolworths Kirkwood: 9am - 6pm
Coles Tannum Sands: 9.00am - 6pm
Woolworths Boyne Island: 9am - 6.00pm
Bottle shops:
Dan Murphy's: 10am - 7pm
Liquour Stax Clinton, Sun Valley and Young Australian: 9am - 7pm
Rocky Glen Drive Thru: 10am - 10pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Motel drive thru: 9am - 10pm
Boyne Island Cellars: 9am - 6pm
Tannum Cellars: 9am - 6pm
Restaurants:
Lightbox Espresso and Winebar: 7am - 2pm
The Coffee Club Night Owl Centre: 7am -3pm
Cafe Spinnaker Park: 7am - 3pm