Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Here's what's open across the Gladstone region today.
Here's what's open across the Gladstone region today. gibgalich
News

What's open on the Australia Day holiday

Gregory Bray
by
28th Jan 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following places will be open in Gladstone on the Australia Day Public Holiday

Supermarkets:

Aldi Gladstone: 9am - 6pm

Drakes Supa IGA Toolooa St: 7am - 8pm

Supa IGA Sun Valley: 7am - 9pm

Calliope Supa IGA: 6.30am - 9pm

Woolworths Valley Shopping Centre: 9am - 6pm

Coles Dawson Hwy: 9am - 6pm

Night Owl Convenience: 6.00am - midnight

Stockland Gladstone: 10am - 4pm (Individual stores times may vary)

Woolworths Kirkwood: 9am - 6pm

Coles Tannum Sands: 9.00am - 6pm

Woolworths Boyne Island: 9am - 6.00pm

Woolworths Kirkwood: 9am - 6.00pm

Bottle shops:

Dan Murphy's: 10am - 7pm

Liquour Stax Clinton, Sun Valley and Young Australian: 9am - 7pm

Rocky Glen Drive Thru: 10am - 10pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Motel drive thru: 9am - 10pm

Boyne Island Cellars: 9am - 6pm

Tannum Cellars: 9am - 6pm

Restaurants:

Lightbox Espresso and Winebar: 7am - 2pm

The Coffee Club Night Owl Centre: 7am -3pm

Cafe Spinnaker Park: 7am - 3pm

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    premium_icon Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

    News A MUM who threatened to blow up the Gladstone police station over claims officers were harassing her son has been released on parole.

    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    ROLLING: Bushfire rages on near Tannum Sands

    News Ten crews are currently on the scene near Plimsoil Crt.

    • 28th Jan 2019 8:24 AM
    Date set for Steiner School relocation

    premium_icon Date set for Steiner School relocation

    News Move to Agnes Water Surf Club will happen soon.

    Unions backing Ride4Life awareness ride

    Unions backing Ride4Life awareness ride

    News Suicide Awareness Ride taking place again next month.