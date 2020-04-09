Menu
What’s open and closed this Easter long weekend.
What’s open in Gladstone this Easter weekend?

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Apr 2020 11:58 AM
WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the Easter long weekend, we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

TRADING HOURS

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Closed Good Friday. Open Easter Saturday 9am-3pm, Easter Sunday 10am-4pm, Easter Monday 10am-4pm. Trading hours of individual stores may vary.

Supermarkets

Aldi: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am-6pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 9am – 6pm

Barney Point Butchery: Friday – Monday: Closed

Coles (all stores): Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday – Monday 9am – 6pm

Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: Friday – Monday: 7am-8pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: TBC

Foodworks South Gladstone: Friday – Monday 9am-5pm

Foodworks Clinton: Good Friday 7am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday, 7am – 5pm, Monday 7am-7pm

Gladstone Fish Market (retail): Good Friday 9am – 5.30pm, Saturday 9am – 4pm, Sunday – Monday Closed

Night Owl Gladstone: Friday – Monday 6am-11pm

Spar Express Sun Valley: Friday – Monday 5am-8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Good Friday: 6am – 8pm, Saturday – Sunday, 5am – 9pm, Easter Monday 6am – 8pm.

Woolworths (all stores): Closed Good Friday, Open Easter Saturday 8am – 6pm, Sunday – Monday 9am-6pm

Cafes and restaurants (Takeaway only)

Blend Cafe (Tannum Sands): TBC

Callemondah Cafe Corner and Takeaway: Friday – Monday: Closed

Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Highway): Friday – Monday 8am-2pm

Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Friday – Sunday closed

Dicey’s: Friday – Tuesday Closed

The Dock: Friday, Saturday, Monday 8am – 9pm, Sunday 8am – 8pm

Family Crust Bakery: Friday – Monday 5am-11am

Fresh Fix Cafe: Good Friday Closed, Saturday – Monday 6am – 2pm

Fordy’s Seafood: TBC

Gladstone Fish Market (Hotbox): Good Friday 11am – 2pm, 5pm-8pm, Saturday 11am – 2pm, 5pm-8pm, Sunday – Monday Closed

Golden Chicken (Valley): Friday – Monday Closed

Golden Chicken (Clinton): Friday – Monday 9am-8pm

Hog’s Australia’s Steakhouse Gladstone: TBC

IE Cafe (Incredible Edibles Tannum): Friday – Monday Closed

Pie World: Friday – Monday Closed

Oak and Vine: Friday – Sunday closed

Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant: Good Friday and Saturday 8am-2pm and 5pm-8pm, Sunday 8 -2, Monday Closed

Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: Good Friday and Saturday 11am – 8pm, Sunday and Monday closed

Truffle Pig Tannum Sands (formally Rocksalt): Friday and Saturday 8am – 2pm, 5-8pm, Sunday, 8am – 2pm, Monday closed

Pubs and bottle shops

BWS Stockland: Good Friday closed, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday and Monday 9am – 6pm

BWS Toolooa: Good Friday Closed, Saturday 10am-9pm, Sunday 10am – 7pm, Monday 9am – 7pm

BWS Kirkwood: Good Friday Closed, Saturday – Monday 9am-6pm

Central Lane Hotel The Bottle-O: Good Friday and Monday closed, Saturday and Sunday 10am-7pm

Cellarbrations (at Dicey’s): Good Friday closed, Saturday and Sunday 9am – 6pm

Dan Murphy’s: Good Friday Closed, Saturday 10am-9pm, Sunday and Monday 10am – 7pm

Liquorland Gladstone Valley: Good Friday closed, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 10-6pm, Monday 9am – 7pm

Liquorland Club Hotel: TBC

Liquorland New Auckland: Good Friday closed, Saturday 10am – 8pm, Sunday and Monday 10am-7pm

Reef Hotel: TBC

Star Liquor (Goondoon St): 10am-9pm

Star Liquor (Night Owl): Good Friday closed, Saturday – Monday 9am-6pm

Star Liquor (Sun Valley): Good Friday closed, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am – 6pm, Monday 10am – 7pm

The Young Australian Hotel: Good Friday closed, Saturday – Monday TBC

Retail

Australia Post (Gladstone Valley): Friday – Monday Closed

Autobarn: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday Open 9am- 5pm, Easter Sunday Open 10am- 4pm, Easter Monday Open 9am – 4pm

Big W: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am-6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 9am-5pm.

Bunnings: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 6am-6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 7am – 6pm.

Kmart: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am- 6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.

Officeworks: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday – Monday 10am-4pm

Want to let us know your business opening hours? Comment on the story below, on Facebook or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au

