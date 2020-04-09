What’s open in Gladstone this Easter weekend?
WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the Easter long weekend, we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
TRADING HOURS
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: Closed Good Friday. Open Easter Saturday 9am-3pm, Easter Sunday 10am-4pm, Easter Monday 10am-4pm. Trading hours of individual stores may vary.
Supermarkets
Aldi: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am-6pm, Easter Sunday closed, Easter Monday 9am – 6pm
Barney Point Butchery: Friday – Monday: Closed
Coles (all stores): Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday – Monday 9am – 6pm
Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: Friday – Monday: 7am-8pm
Foodworks West Gladstone: TBC
Foodworks South Gladstone: Friday – Monday 9am-5pm
Foodworks Clinton: Good Friday 7am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday, 7am – 5pm, Monday 7am-7pm
Gladstone Fish Market (retail): Good Friday 9am – 5.30pm, Saturday 9am – 4pm, Sunday – Monday Closed
Night Owl Gladstone: Friday – Monday 6am-11pm
Spar Express Sun Valley: Friday – Monday 5am-8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: Good Friday: 6am – 8pm, Saturday – Sunday, 5am – 9pm, Easter Monday 6am – 8pm.
Woolworths (all stores): Closed Good Friday, Open Easter Saturday 8am – 6pm, Sunday – Monday 9am-6pm
Cafes and restaurants (Takeaway only)
Blend Cafe (Tannum Sands): TBC
Callemondah Cafe Corner and Takeaway: Friday – Monday: Closed
Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Highway): Friday – Monday 8am-2pm
Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Friday – Sunday closed
Dicey’s: Friday – Tuesday Closed
The Dock: Friday, Saturday, Monday 8am – 9pm, Sunday 8am – 8pm
Family Crust Bakery: Friday – Monday 5am-11am
Fresh Fix Cafe: Good Friday Closed, Saturday – Monday 6am – 2pm
Fordy’s Seafood: TBC
Gladstone Fish Market (Hotbox): Good Friday 11am – 2pm, 5pm-8pm, Saturday 11am – 2pm, 5pm-8pm, Sunday – Monday Closed
Golden Chicken (Valley): Friday – Monday Closed
Golden Chicken (Clinton): Friday – Monday 9am-8pm
Hog’s Australia’s Steakhouse Gladstone: TBC
IE Cafe (Incredible Edibles Tannum): Friday – Monday Closed
Pie World: Friday – Monday Closed
Oak and Vine: Friday – Sunday closed
Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant: Good Friday and Saturday 8am-2pm and 5pm-8pm, Sunday 8 -2, Monday Closed
Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: Good Friday and Saturday 11am – 8pm, Sunday and Monday closed
Truffle Pig Tannum Sands (formally Rocksalt): Friday and Saturday 8am – 2pm, 5-8pm, Sunday, 8am – 2pm, Monday closed
Pubs and bottle shops
BWS Stockland: Good Friday closed, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday and Monday 9am – 6pm
BWS Toolooa: Good Friday Closed, Saturday 10am-9pm, Sunday 10am – 7pm, Monday 9am – 7pm
BWS Kirkwood: Good Friday Closed, Saturday – Monday 9am-6pm
Central Lane Hotel The Bottle-O: Good Friday and Monday closed, Saturday and Sunday 10am-7pm
Cellarbrations (at Dicey’s): Good Friday closed, Saturday and Sunday 9am – 6pm
Dan Murphy’s: Good Friday Closed, Saturday 10am-9pm, Sunday and Monday 10am – 7pm
Liquorland Gladstone Valley: Good Friday closed, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 10-6pm, Monday 9am – 7pm
Liquorland Club Hotel: TBC
Liquorland New Auckland: Good Friday closed, Saturday 10am – 8pm, Sunday and Monday 10am-7pm
Reef Hotel: TBC
Star Liquor (Goondoon St): 10am-9pm
Star Liquor (Night Owl): Good Friday closed, Saturday – Monday 9am-6pm
Star Liquor (Sun Valley): Good Friday closed, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am – 6pm, Monday 10am – 7pm
The Young Australian Hotel: Good Friday closed, Saturday – Monday TBC
Retail
Australia Post (Gladstone Valley): Friday – Monday Closed
Autobarn: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday Open 9am- 5pm, Easter Sunday Open 10am- 4pm, Easter Monday Open 9am – 4pm
Big W: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am-6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 9am-5pm.
Bunnings: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 6am-6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 7am – 6pm.
Kmart: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am- 6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.
Officeworks: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday – Monday 10am-4pm
Want to let us know your business opening hours? Comment on the story below, on Facebook or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au