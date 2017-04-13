29°
What's open in Gladstone over Easter

13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 3:19 PM

WANT to know what's open and when in Gladstone over Easter? Check out our list.

SUPERMARKETS:

Woolworths: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, Sunday 9am-6pm and Monday 8.30am-5.30pm.

Coles: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, Sunday 9am to 6pm and Monday 8.30am-5.30pm.

IGA: Closed Good Friday. 

Spar Express Sunvalley will be open from 5am-8pm from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Nightowl convenience store will be open from 6am to midnight from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

RETAIL/CAFE/EATERIES:

Big W: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, Sunday 9am-4pm and Monday 9am-5pm.

K-mart: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, Sunday 9am-6pm and Monday 8.30am-5.30pm.

Stockland specialty stores: Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday 9am-3pm, Sunday and Monday 10am-4pm.

Gladstone Fish Market will be open from 9am-4pm from Friday to Monday.

The Shop at Miriam Vale will be open from Friday to Monday.

Coffee Club Goondoon St open Good Friday 7am till 4pm, Easter Saturday 7am till 4pm, Easter Sunday 6am till 5 pm, Easter Monday 7am till 4pm.

Dan Murphy's: Closed Good Friday, open Saturday 10-am-9pm.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Harvey Road Tavern will be closed on Good Friday. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10am.

Yaralla Sports Club is closed on Good Friday. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum will be closed Good Friday but will open on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire is open from 8am-5pm on Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Gladstone Libraries will be closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday, re-opening on Tuesday.

Gladstone PCYC will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Open normal hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  easter gladstone business gladstone entertainment

