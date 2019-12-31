What’s open and shut this New Year’s Day
WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the holiday period, we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
Stockland Gladstone:
Open 10am-4pm
Woolworths (all stores): Open 9am-6pm
Coles (all stores): Open
9am-6pm
Aldi (all stores): Open
10am-6pm
Fordy's Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am - 5pm
Drake's Calliope: Open 6:30am-9pm
Drake's Sun Valley: Open 7am-9pm
Night Owl Gladstone: 6am-midnight
Autobarn: Closed
Super Cheap Auto: Open 10am-5pm.
Dan Murphy's: Open
10am-7pm.
Big W: Open 10am-4pm
Kmart: Open 9am-6pm
Bunnings: Open 7am-6pm.
Harvey Norman: Closed
McDonalds: Open 24 hours
Hungry Jacks: Open 24 hours
Subway: Open normal trading hours
KFC: Open 24 Hours
Red Rooster: 11am-9.30pm
Pizza Hut: Open normal trading hours
Dominoes: 11am-10pm
Gladstone Medical Centre: Closed until January 2
Harbour City Family Practice: Closed until January 3
Port Curtis Medical Centre: Closed
Gladstone Central Medical Centre: Closed
Sonic HealthPlus Gladstone: Closed
Gladstone Superclinic: Closed
PUMA (Dawson Hwy, Calliope): Open 24 Hours
Caltex Woolworths (Auckland St): Open 6am-6pm
Choice Sun Valley: Open normal trading hours
Shell Gladstone: Open 24 hours
Gladstone Regional Council
Administration and
Depots: Closed until January 2.
Transfer Stations: Normal hours
Animal Pound Facility: Closed 5pm Christmas Eve to January 2.
Boyne Tannum Community Centre: Closed until January 2.
Cemeteries: Unavailable for services January 1.
Vehicle and pedestrian access available throughout the Christmas/New Year period.
Libraries: Closed until January 2.
Want to let us know your business's opening hours? Send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au, or message us directly on The Observer's Facebook page online.