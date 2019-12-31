What’s open and shut this New Year’s Day

WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the holiday period, we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

Stockland Gladstone:

Open 10am-4pm

Woolworths (all stores): Open 9am-6pm

Coles (all stores): Open

9am-6pm

Aldi (all stores): Open

10am-6pm

Fordy's Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Open 6am - 5pm

Drake's Calliope: Open 6:30am-9pm

Drake's Sun Valley: Open 7am-9pm

Night Owl Gladstone: 6am-midnight

Autobarn: Closed

Super Cheap Auto: Open 10am-5pm.

Dan Murphy's: Open

10am-7pm.

Big W: Open 10am-4pm

Kmart: Open 9am-6pm

Bunnings: Open 7am-6pm.

Harvey Norman: Closed

McDonalds: Open 24 hours

Hungry Jacks: Open 24 hours

Subway: Open normal trading hours

KFC: Open 24 Hours

Red Rooster: 11am-9.30pm

Pizza Hut: Open normal trading hours

Dominoes: 11am-10pm

Gladstone Medical Centre: Closed until January 2

Harbour City Family Practice: Closed until January 3

Port Curtis Medical Centre: Closed

Gladstone Central Medical Centre: Closed

Sonic HealthPlus Gladstone: Closed

Gladstone Superclinic: Closed

PUMA (Dawson Hwy, Calliope): Open 24 Hours

Caltex Woolworths (Auckland St): Open 6am-6pm

Choice Sun Valley: Open normal trading hours

Shell Gladstone: Open 24 hours

Gladstone Regional Council

Administration and

Depots: Closed until January 2.

Transfer Stations: Normal hours

Animal Pound Facility: Closed 5pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Boyne Tannum Community Centre: Closed until January 2.

Cemeteries: Unavailable for services January 1.

Vehicle and pedestrian access available throughout the Christmas/New Year period.

Libraries: Closed until January 2.

Want to let us know your business's opening hours? Send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au, or message us directly on The Observer's Facebook page online.