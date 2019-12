What’s open and shut this Christmas

Retail stores could soon be able to extend their hours if the Trading (Allowable Hours) Amendment Bill 2017 goes through.

Retail stores could soon be able to extend their hours if the Trading (Allowable Hours) Amendment Bill 2017 goes through.

TO HELP you keep track of which businesses are trading on during the Christmas holiday period, The Observer has compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region:

Stockland Gladstone (individual retailers may vary)

Monday 9am – 8pm

Christmas Eve: 9am – 5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10am – 4pm

Friday: 9am – 5:30pm

Saturday: 9am – 3pm

Sunday: 10am – 4pm

Monday: 9am – 5:30pm

New Year’s Eve: 9am – 5:30pm

New Year's Day: 10am – 4pm

Big W Stockland

Monday: 8am – 9pm

Christmas Eve: 8am – 5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am – 5pm

Friday: 8:30am – 6pm

Saturday: 8:30am – 5pm

Sunday: 9am – 5pm

Kmart Stockland

Monday: 8am – midnight

Christmas Eve: 8am– 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am- 6pm

Friday: 8am – 9pm

Saturday: 8:30am – 5pm

Sunday: 9am – 5pm

Woolworth (all stores)

Monday: 8am– midnight

Christmas Eve: 8am– 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am– 6pm

Friday: 8am – 9pm

Coles (all stores)

Monday: 8am- 10pm

Christmas Eve: 8am – 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am– 6pm

Friday: 8am– 9am

Saturday: 8am – 6pm

Sunday: 9am – 6pm

Aldi

Monday: 8:30am- 9pm

Christmas Eve: 8:30am – 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Australia Post

Goondoon Street

Monday: 9am – 5pm

Tuesday: 9am – 5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Toolooa Street

Monday – 8:45am – 5pm

Tuesday -8:45am – 5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Kin Kora

Monday: 8:30am – 5pm

Christmas Eve: 8:30am – 5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Auto Barn

Monday: 8:30am – 5:30pm

Christmas Eve: 8:30am – 5:30pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 8:30am – 5:30pm

Friday: 8:30am – 5:30pm

Saturday: 8:30am – 5pm

Sunday: 9am – 4pm

Banks: Closed Christmas Day

Bunnings

Monday: 6am – 10pm

Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 7am – 6pm

Dan Murphy’s

Monday: 9am – 10pm

Christmas Eve: 9am – 9pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10am – 7pm

Friday: 10am – 9pm

Saturday: 10am – 9pm

Sunday: 10am – 7pm

Drake’s Calliope

*XMAS TRADING**

Christmas Eve: 6:30am – 7pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 6:30am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: 6:30am– 9pm

All other days normal trading hours

Drake’s Sun Valley

Christmas Eve: 7am – 7pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 7am – 9pm

New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: 7am – 9pm

Foodworks

West Gladstone

Christmas Eve: 4am – 10pm

Christmas Day: 5am- 9pm

Boxing Day: 5am– 9pm

South Gladstone

Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am–1pm

(Deli Closed)

Foodworks Clinton

Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm

Christmas Day: 7am-11am

Boxing Day: 7am – 7pm

New Year’s Eve: 7am- 7pm

New Year’s Day: 7am-7pm

Gladstone Fish Market

Monday: 7am-5:30pm

Tuesday: 7am-3pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Friday: 9am-5:30pm

Saturday: 9am-4pm

Sunday: 9am-2pm

Monday: 9am-5:30pm

New Year’s Eve: 9am-5:30pm

New Year’s Day: CLOSED

Night Owl Gladstone

Monday: 6am-midnight

Tuesday: 6am-midnight

Christmas Day: 6am-midnight

Boxing Day: 6am-midnight

New Year’s Day: 6am-midnight

Spar Express Sun Valley

Tuesday: 4:30am-8pm

Christmas Day: 6am -noon.

Boxing Day: 5am-8pm

All other days normal trading hours

Spar Express New Auckland

Tuesday: 6am-8pm

Christmas Day: 5am-1pm

Boxing Day: 6am-8pm

All other days normal trading hours

To see the full list, go to gladstoneobserver.com.au.

Gladstone Regional Council

Administration Offices & Depots (Council’s Administration Offices, Depots, Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre, Boyne Tannum Centre, Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre incl. Mount Larcom Post Office): closed 5pm December 24 – open January 2

Transfer Stations

Benaraby Landfill: Normal hours except Christmas Day where it will run from 7am-3pm.

Transfer Stations: Normal hours except for Christmas Day (closed)

Bin collection will still take place.

Facilities

Public Libraries (Gladstone, Boyne Island, Calliope, Miriam Vale, Mount Larcom, Agnes Water): closed 5pm December 24 – reopen January 2

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum: closed 5pm December 24 – reopen January 2

Council’s Animal Pound Facility: closed 5pm December 24 and reopened January 2

Tondoon Botanic Gardens: Open every day (except Christmas Day) 7am-6pm

Cemeteries: Available for vehicle and/or pedestrian access (depending on facility) throughout the Christmas and New Year period

Port Curtis, Calliope and Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands will be open to vehicles and pedestrians between 8am-6pm on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Funeral services will be unavailable on 25-26 December, 28-29 December and 1 January

See full list of closures here: gladstone.qld.gov.au/christmas-closures

Petrol Stations:

PUMA (Dawson Hwy, Calliope)

Open 24 Hours

Caltex Woolworths (Auckland St)

Tuesday: 5:30am-7pm

Christmas Day: 7:30am-noon.

Boxing Day: 6am-6pm

New Year’s Eve: 5:30am-9pm

New Year’s Day: 6am-6pm

All other days normal trading hours

Choice Sun Valley

Christmas Day: 6am-4am

Boxing Day: 6am-4pm

All other days normal trading hours

Shell Gladstone

Open 24 Hours

Comment below on any additional store opening times or email us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au with the details.