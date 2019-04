What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region?

We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the Easter long weekend, we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Closed Good Friday. Open Easter Saturday 9am-3pm, Easter Sunday 10am-4pm, Easter Monday 10am-4pm.

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Closed Good Friday, open Easter Sat-Mon 9am-6pm, normal hours Tuesday.

Coles (all stores): Closed Good Friday, open Easter Sat - Mon 9am - 6pm, normal hours Tuesday.

Fordy's Spar Express Sun Valley: Open over the weekend 5am-8pm.

Major stores

Gladstone Fish Market: Open Good Friday 11am-2pm then 5pm- 8pm, closed rest of long weekend.

Autobarn: Closed Good Friday, Open 8.30am- pm Saturday, 9am- 4pm Easter Sunday

Super Cheap Auto: Open Good Friday 9am 5pm, Saturday 8.30am- 5.30pm, Easter Sunday 9am 5pm, Easter Monday 9am-5pm.

Dan Murphy's: Closed Good Friday, Open Easter Saturday 10am-9pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 10am- 7pm.

Big W: Closed Good Friday, Open 9am-3pm Easter Saturday, 10am-4pm Easter Sunday.

Kmart: Closed Good Friday, Open 9am- pm Easter Saturday, 10am-4pm Easter Sunday.

Bunnings: Closed Good Friday, Open Easter Saturday 6am-6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 7am - 6pm, normal hours Tuesday.

Officeworks: Closed Good Friday, Open Easter Saturday-Monday 10am-4pm

Harvey Norman: Closed Good Friday, Open Easter Saturday 9am-4pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 10am-4pm.

Cafes and eateries

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Closed Good Friday and Easter Monday, Open Easter Saturday and Sunday 7am-2pm.

Gladstone Yacht Club: Captains Brew open 7am-10am Good Friday, whole venue 7am-3am Easter Saturday and Sunday, Downstairs Bar and Coffee Shop from 10am on Easter Monday.

RockSalt Gladstone: Closed during the Easter Break.

RockSalt Tannum Sands: Closed during the Easter Break.

Yaralla Sports Club: Closed Good Friday, normal trading hours from Saturday. Encore open Good Friday.

The Precinct Gladstone: Closed Good Friday, open 10am-3am Easter Saturday - Monday.

Grand Hotel Pub: Closed Good Friday, Open Easter Saturday 10am-12am, Easter Sunday and Monday 10am-10pm.

Harvey Road Tavern: Open Easter Saturday to Monday.