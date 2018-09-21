WHAT'S ON: Your bumper guide to what's on this weekend

FIGHT NIGHT: Daly's Gym will be packed for this weekend's political charity fight.

FIGHT NIGHT: Daly's Gym will be packed for this weekend's political charity fight. Mike Richards GLA300716ABOX

1. GAPDL Members & Mates Charity Golf Day

There'll be plenty of action on the greens of Gladstone Golf Course, as the annual GAPDL charity golf day tees off.

The social day out includes breakfast and is a great opportunity to get out of the office and enjoy a long weekend.

When: Friday, 7.30am-3pm

How Much: Register through events@gapdl.com.au

2. Calliope twilight markets

Providing local artists, crafters, gardeners and performers the opportunity to showcase their talents, the Calliope twilight markets are on again this weekend.

The family friendly atmosphere at Calliope Central will make everyone feel welcome to come and browse the local wares.

When: Friday, 5.30-8.30pm

How Much: Free

The Calliope Historical Village twilight markets. Mike Richards GLA110217NITE

3. MIXTAPE Exhibition

Photopia Studio will unveil it's latest gallery tonight with the opening of MIXTAPE, a photographic exhibition by William Debois.

The exhibition was collated from six photographers around the world representing a "raw and unflinching street-level understanding of their world.”

When: Friday, 6.30pm

How Much: Free

4. Benaraby Drags

The rubber will burn this weekend at Benaraby Motorsports Complex for the finals of the 2018 Summit Queensland Championship Series.

With over 100 driver nominations, there'll be plenty of action on the 1/8 mile strip all day.

When: Saturday gates open 8am

How Much: Adults $20, students $15, children under 13 Free

The STS Young Endeavour sailed into Gladstone Marina this week. Matt Taylor GLA200918SHIP

5. STS Young Endeavour Open Day

The public is invited to come down and enjoy a tour of the STS Young Endeavour as it docks at Gladstone Marina.

The ship docked this week, bringing with it a crew of young Australian sailors, and is not to be missed.

When: Saturday, 1-4pm

How Much: Free

6. Eighth Annual Daly's Gym fundraiser

It will be the fight that stops Gladstone, as our Mayor Matt Burnett takes on local member Glenn Butcher in a charity boxing contest at Daly's Gym.

Raising money for brain cancer survivors Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock, it's one political fight you won't want to miss.

When: Saturday, fight starts 7pm

How Much: Free

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett will face off in a charity boxing match. Matt Taylor GLA150918BOX

7. Sunday sessions with Kim Beckman

Head on down to the Rocky Glen Hotel Motel and kick back with live entertainment over a cold drink.

Kim Beckman will perform all afternoon with the perfect opportunity to relax your weekend away.

When: Sunday, 1-5pm

How Much: Free

8. Annual Poet's Breakfast

The annual Poet's Breakfast will be held at the Anzac Memorial, Bowls and Citizens Club on Sunday morning.

There'll be plenty of entertainment for the whole family including poetry by Margy McArdle and Janine Keating as well as music and a multi-draw raffle.

When: Sunday, 8.30-10.30am

How Much: Adults $12, Children $5