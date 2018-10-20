WHAT'S ON: Tondoon Botanic Gardens' 30th birthday events

AS PART of the Tondoon Botanic Garden birthday celebrations, a week-long list of activities is planned.

The fun starts today with the annual bonsai weekend.

Saturday will feature workshops with Stephen Cullum in the Tondoon Workroom along with a demonstration by Hugh Grant at the Tondoon Art Gallery from 11am.

A demonstration at Library Square by Hugh Grant will follow from 2pm, before the opening of a bonsai exhibition on Sunday.

Tuesday will feature official events with a tree planting - 30 years to the day since the gardens were officially opened.

Elected members and guests will have the opportunity to take part in the planting of a ceremonial tree.

On Thursday, learn more about the gardens with a guided tour by curator Brent Braddick.

The tour starts at 10am from the Savour the Flavour Cafe, with every element of the gardens explained in depth along the way.

Celebrations culminate on Saturday, October 27, as the spectacular Luminous takes over the gardens.

It is touted as an opportunity to experience and explore hidden areas of the gardens while surrounded by light, art and entertainment.

It will be a great family event that will show off all that the destination has to offer.

Whatever your taste, there's an activity for everyone to come and explore more about the gardens.