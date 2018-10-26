WHAT'S ON: Three days of events to keep you busy
1. Alicia Bickett, Psychic Medium
Connect with your loved ones in spirit through psychic medium Alicia Bickett who is visiting Gladstone's Yaralla Events Centre tonight.
Having travelled the country, Alicia brings her interactive show, which usually involves connecting with 10-20 audience members, sharing laughs and tears along the way.
When: Today, 7.30-10pm
How much: General admission $40
2. All Hallows Eve, Party With The Dead
Halloween kicks-off early at the Young Australian Hotel as it presents All Hallows Eve, Party With The Dead.
Featuring a DJ and karaoke, there's prizes for the best-dressed as well as a Time Warp dance contest.
When: Today, 8pm-late
How much: Free
3. Cox Plate race day
One of the biggest days on the horseracing calendar is upon us, which means there'll be plenty of action on and off the track at Gladstone Turf Park.
Whether you're there to enjoy the racing action or simply as a reason to get dressed up, it's one of this weekend's biggest social events.
When: Tomorrow, 11am-6pm
How much: Online pre-purchase $13, at the gate $15, seniors $10, U16 free
4. Tondoon 30th birthday celebrations: Luminous
Birthday celebrations at Tondoon Botanic Gardens end this weekend with lighting spectacular, Luminous.
Described as a "light-art festival", there'll be plenty to see and do for the whole family including, lantern workshops, live entertainment, interactive light displays and more.
When: Tomorrow, 5-9pm
How much: Gold-coin entry
5. Crow Street food and music fest
Crow Street comes alive again with its monthly food and music fest on tomorrow night. There'll be plenty of food and activities for all ages, as well as live music with headliner Jackson Dunn performing.
When: Tomorrow, 6-9pm
How much: Adults $5, U18 free
6. Gladiators come-and-try day
Gladstone Aquatic Centre will host a come-and-try day for those who want to get involved in swimming as a sport.
The day caters for all levels of fitness and all ages, with only swimming togs, goggles and a towel required on the day.
When: Tomorrow from 10am
How much: Pool entry fees apply, come-and-try program free
7. Calliope Bowls come-and-try day
As part of Bowls Queensland's come-and-try month during October, Calliope Bowls Club is encouraging people to head down to the green and have a go.
When: Sunday, 11am-2pm
MORE INFO: Visit calliopecentral bowlsclub.bowls.com.au
8. Fright night at Harvey Road for kids and adults
Head on down to Harvey Road Tavern this weekend as Halloween fever hits Gladstone early.
Saturday night is for the adults with Chris Schofield performing live from 7pm and DJ from 9pm, with spooky cocktails, Monster Mash dance comp and prizes and giveaways for best, worst and sexiest dressed.
Fright night for the kids on Sunday features craft and activities, face painting, prizes for best costume and free trick or treat bag and free kids' meal for costumed kids.
When: Adults Saturday 7pm-2am, Kids Sunday 11.30am-2.30pm
How much: Free
9. Calliope historical village markets
Held on the banks of the Calliope River, the historical village markets are on once again this weekend.
Held regularly, the markets are popular for food and drink, homewares, fresh produce and bric-a-brac for sale.
And of course, don't forget to check out all the history of the historical village itself.
When: Sunday, 8am-1pm
How Much: Free