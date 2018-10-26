WHAT'S ON: Three days of events to keep you busy

Crow Street Creative's Food and Music Fest in Gladstone on January 27.

Crow Street Creative's Food and Music Fest in Gladstone on January 27. Matt Taylor GLA270118CROW

1. Alicia Bickett, Psychic Medium

Connect with your loved ones in spirit through psychic medium Alicia Bickett who is visiting Gladstone's Yaralla Events Centre tonight.

Having travelled the country, Alicia brings her interactive show, which usually involves connecting with 10-20 audience members, sharing laughs and tears along the way.

When: Today, 7.30-10pm

How much: General admission $40

2. All Hallows Eve, Party With The Dead

Halloween kicks-off early at the Young Australian Hotel as it presents All Hallows Eve, Party With The Dead.

Featuring a DJ and karaoke, there's prizes for the best-dressed as well as a Time Warp dance contest.

When: Today, 8pm-late

How much: Free

Brock Harris, Jasmine O'Connor, Hayley Beaumont, Simon Clarke and Brooke McLeod. - Cox Plate Race Day at Ferguson Park. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA241015ABOUT

3. Cox Plate race day

One of the biggest days on the horseracing calendar is upon us, which means there'll be plenty of action on and off the track at Gladstone Turf Park.

Whether you're there to enjoy the racing action or simply as a reason to get dressed up, it's one of this weekend's biggest social events.

When: Tomorrow, 11am-6pm

How much: Online pre-purchase $13, at the gate $15, seniors $10, U16 free

4. Tondoon 30th birthday celebrations: Luminous

Birthday celebrations at Tondoon Botanic Gardens end this weekend with lighting spectacular, Luminous.

Described as a "light-art festival", there'll be plenty to see and do for the whole family including, lantern workshops, live entertainment, interactive light displays and more.

When: Tomorrow, 5-9pm

How much: Gold-coin entry

5. Crow Street food and music fest

Crow Street comes alive again with its monthly food and music fest on tomorrow night. There'll be plenty of food and activities for all ages, as well as live music with headliner Jackson Dunn performing.

When: Tomorrow, 6-9pm

How much: Adults $5, U18 free

Jackson Dunn at Crow Street Food & Music Fest, on Saturday 24 February. Matt Taylor GLA240218CROW

6. Gladiators come-and-try day

Gladstone Aquatic Centre will host a come-and-try day for those who want to get involved in swimming as a sport.

The day caters for all levels of fitness and all ages, with only swimming togs, goggles and a towel required on the day.

When: Tomorrow from 10am

How much: Pool entry fees apply, come-and-try program free

7. Calliope Bowls come-and-try day

As part of Bowls Queensland's come-and-try month during October, Calliope Bowls Club is encouraging people to head down to the green and have a go.

When: Sunday, 11am-2pm

MORE INFO: Visit calliopecentral bowlsclub.bowls.com.au

8. Fright night at Harvey Road for kids and adults

Head on down to Harvey Road Tavern this weekend as Halloween fever hits Gladstone early.

Saturday night is for the adults with Chris Schofield performing live from 7pm and DJ from 9pm, with spooky cocktails, Monster Mash dance comp and prizes and giveaways for best, worst and sexiest dressed.

Fright night for the kids on Sunday features craft and activities, face painting, prizes for best costume and free trick or treat bag and free kids' meal for costumed kids.

When: Adults Saturday 7pm-2am, Kids Sunday 11.30am-2.30pm

How much: Free

The Calliope Historical Village twilight markets. Mike Richards GLA110217NITE

9. Calliope historical village markets

Held on the banks of the Calliope River, the historical village markets are on once again this weekend.

Held regularly, the markets are popular for food and drink, homewares, fresh produce and bric-a-brac for sale.

And of course, don't forget to check out all the history of the historical village itself.

When: Sunday, 8am-1pm

How Much: Free