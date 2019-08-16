WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend

ON AGAIN: The Gladstone Botanic to Bridge fun run is in its tenth year.

Blue Care show extravaganza

THERE will be hours of fun for the whole family as Blue Care Gladstone Edenvale hosts it's annual show day.

Having grown significantly over the past four years, the show day is an opportunity for residents to interact with family, friends and the wider community in a relaxed and inclusive environment.

There will be heaps to do including three-wheel motorcycles, Old McDonald's travelling farm, games, prizes, snacks, high tea and stalls.

When:

Today, 9am-1pm

How much:

Free entry, some games require a gold coin donation

Sharman's daughter

live, Rocky Glen

ROCKY Glen Hotel is the place to be for live Friday night entertainment with Sharman's Daughter hitting the stage.

When:

Today, 8.30pm

How much:

Free entry

Fresh Produce Market

VISIT the Fresh Produce Market in the Lightbox courtyard this weekend for locally sourced fruit and vegetables alongside fresh florals from the Little Bloom Room.

Residents are encouraged to get in early as the quality stock won't last long.

When:

Tomorrow, 7am-noon

How much:

Free

Miriam Vale markets

in the park

THE Miriam Vale Lions Markets in the Park are held throughout the year on every third Saturday of the month at the Miriam Vale Lions Park.

Head on down and enjoy a range of stalls including food, beverages, arts and crafts, plants and more.

When:

Tomorrow, 7am-noon

How much:

Free

Diesel 'Give me Saturday Night' Solo Tour

ADDING a bunch of solo shows to his Give Me Saturday Night national tour, Diesel will this weekend perform at Harvey Road Tavern.

He is celebrating 30 years in music with a newly curated collection of songs. The new album 30 - The Greatest Hits is out now and features 14 top 40 hits.

When:

Tomorrow, 8-11pm

How much:

General admission $40

Botanic to bridge

STRAP on your running shoes and wake up early for the tenth anniversary running of Gladstone's iconic Botanic 2 Bridge.

With an 8km and 3km course on offer, test your stamina as you make your way from the picturesque Tondoon Botanic Gardens all the way over to the GPC Marina Parklands.

Registrations are sold out, so if you're not running, line the streets and cheer on your fellow Gladstonites with money raised going towards local schools and beneficiary Give Me 5 For Kids.

When:

Sunday, 8km race start 7.30am, 3km race start 9am

How much:

Registrations sold out

Gladstone Rotary Markets

ENJOY a Sunday stroll through a range of market stalls including fruit and veg, arts and crafts and bric-a-brac at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Held every third Sunday of the month, money raised goes back into the local community.

When:

Sunday, 7am-noon

How much:

Free

Battle of Long Tan commemorations

THE Gladstone RSL Sub-branch will host a Vietnam Veterans' Day Service to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan at Anzac Park.

The Battle of Long Tan was fought in a rubber plantation in South Vietnam on August 18, 1966, when 18 Australians died as their small group defeated a much larger force.

Residents are welcome to attend alongside Gladstone's Vietnam veterans.

When:

Sunday, 10.30am

How much:

Free