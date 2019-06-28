WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend

BACK ON TRACK: Molly McLeod, James Voss and Matt Voss at the Calliope Races.

1. Pride March

Headspace Gladstone will celebrate LGBTIQ diversity in the region as part of Pride Month with a march today.

Starting from the Headspace centre carpark and making its way to the Roseberry Qld Building on Dawson Rd, the march will celebrate and support the LGBTIQ community.

When: Friday, 5pm.

2. Crow St Creative

Sunshine Coast duo The Lyrical will offer live entertainment at Crow St Creative's Food and Music Fest. Food vendors will be there and the art gallery will be open.

When: Tonight, 6pm.

How much: $5 entry.

3. Calliope Races

Don your fanciest hat or fascinator for a huge day of country racing on Saturday as Calliope Jockey Club hosts the 107th Gold Cup Meeting.

The event will showcase bush racing at it's best with five races, bookmakers, post-race entertainment, camping and a huge slide for the kids.

Don't forget there's also fierce competition off the track with plenty of prizes up for grabs with fashions on the field

When: Tomorrow, first race from 1.24pm.

How Much: $10 entry

4. Moonlight Movies

Gladstone Regional Council's Moonlight Movies returns to Bray Park, Boyne Island this week with Small Foot.

Small Foot will be showing on the big screen, so pack your favourite picnic blanket, basket and chair and get down to Boyne Island for a huge night of family fun and entertainment.

When: Tomorrow, 6-9pm.

How much: Free. No ATM available, cash required for food vendors.

5. Agnes Water markets

If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this first weekend of the school holidays? Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer.

When: Sunday.

6. Boyne Valley markets

Kirsten's Cottage on the corner of Pine St, Builyan, will host this weekend's Boyne Valley country markets.

Held on the last Sunday of each month, enjoy a scenic drive through the valley to check out all the market stalls, do some weekend shopping and even enjoy a delicious lunch.

When: Sunday, 9am-12pm.

7. The Whitlams

ARIA-award winning Australian band The Whitlams head to Gladstone this weekend as part of their 2019 tour, Last Drinks at the Morrison Hotel Tour.

Marking nearly 20 years since hit single Blow Up the Pokies was released from their album Love This City, the tour features many of the songs off that album.

The show will feature plenty of local flavour with Nathan Bedford opening for the Australian band.

When: Sunday, doors open 6.30pm, Nathan Bedford from 7pm, The Whitlams from 8pm.

How much: $59.50.

8. Annual showcase 2019

Raw Creative Studios' annual showcase is on this weekend with students taking you back in time with songs from the flapper era of the 1920s, the fabulous fluoro of the 80s, and much more.

When: Sunday, 2pm.

How much: Adults $20, concession $18, child $15.