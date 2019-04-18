WHAT'S ON: Things to do this Easter long weekend

GPC Harbour Festival Family Fun Night

Night two of Harbour Festival is perfect for the whole family with live stage shows, fireworks and a visit from Gladstone Ports Corporation's Curtis the Turtle.

Sit back, relax and enjoy a night of entertainment ready to start the Easter festivities.

When: Thursday from 6pm

How much: Free

Great Raft Regatta

It might just be the craziest day on the water you've ever seen.

Head down to the Gladstone Yacht Club to see all the action unfold as colourful rafts and crazy competitors fight it out for line honours.

When: Friday, 9am

How much: Free

Gladstone Festivals and Events Volunteers Fantastic Friday night

Celebrating the behind-the-scenes workers who make Harbour Festival a huge success, the Volunteers' fantastic Friday night will see Bohemian Rhapsody - the Ultimate Tribute to Queen and Freddie Mercury hit the GPC Marina Main Stage.

The Queen tribute band will cover all of their greatest hits to have you rocking the night away.

When: Friday from 7pm

How much: Free

Fresh Produce Market and Yoga In The City

Back by popular demand, the fresh produce market will be on again straight after Yoga in the City in the courtyard of Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar.

Saturday morning starts with yoga in an open and friendly environment led by Epic Yoga and Lifestyle, with yogis of all experience invited.

Stick around afterwards as locally sourced fruit and veg goes on sale alongside fresh floral arrangements by Little Bloom Room.

When: Saturday from 6am

How much: Free

Easter Saturday race day

Looking to get away from the Easter festivities for a social afternoon trackside?

Head down to Gladstone Turf Club and enjoy five local races including the Greg McCann Memorial Open Handicap.

When: Saturday, gates open 11am

How much: Adults $15, children under 17 free

Gladstone Regional Council's Sensational Saturday night

Rock along and relive all the classic Aussie rock anthems of the 70s and 80s with Aussie Anthems, the Australian Classic Rock Show.

Enjoy some of the all time great Aussie classics including the Hoodoo Gurus, Cold Chisel, The Hunters, ACDC and The Mentals.

When: Saturday from 7pm

How much: Free

Rotary Charity Markets

The Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday will host their regular markets at Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Sunday.

Browse a range of stalls including fresh produce, arts, crafts, handmade goods and food.

When: Sunday, 7am

How much: Free

Easter Street Parade

A harbour festival tradition, see Easter out in style with the annual Gladstone harbour Festival Street Parade.

Themed as a parade of colour and sound, cheer on all the fun, bright and colourful floats as they make their way from the Marine Centre on Bryan Jordan Drive to the Corner of Lord and Goondoon Sts.

When: Sunday, 4.30pm

How much: Free

Shell's QGC Business Festival Finale

One final show to close the Gladstone Harbour Festival, ABBAFab and the Major Tom Show rounds out the 57th annual Easter event.

Sing and dance along to the ABBA tribute band who have sold out shows around Australia and Asia.

When: Sunday from 7pm

How much: Free