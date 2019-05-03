WHAT'S ON: Things to do around Gladstone this weekend

1. Boyne Tannum HookUp

Australia's biggest family fishing competition is back for its 24th year.

Friday kicks off early with a Queensland Water Police safety briefing before live entertainment, sponsor demonstrations and activities for all ages.

Enjoy a range of things to do across three huge days from marine-float-debris sculpting, junior learn-to-fish sessions, cooking demonstrations and much, much more.

For a full program of events and fish weigh-in times, visit boynetannum hookup.com.au

When: All weekend. Event opens 7am today, tomorrow 7am-10.30pm, Sunday 7am-9.30pm

How much: Junior registration (ages 3-15) $40, senior registration (age 16+) $90

2. Bombs Away Gotta Be Tour

Rocky Glen has your Friday night dose of live entertainment with ARIA nominated and multi-platinum artists Bombs Away bringing their Gotta Be tour straight to Gladstone.

They're one of the few acts with over a billion plays on their videos and music across all mediums.

When: Today, doors open 8pm

How much: Early bird $20, general admission $25, on the door $30, VIP food and beverage plus meet and greet $79 (18+ event)

3. Fresh produce market

Head down to Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar tomorrow and start your weekend off right with locally sourced fruit and vegetables on offer at the fresh produce market.

With Little Bloom Room selling its signature floral arrangements as well, be quick as the quality produce won't last long.

When: Tomorrow, 7am

How much: Free

4. Mother's Day Cent Sale

The Quota Club of Gladstone will host its annual Mother's Day cent sale this weekend with proceeds assisting disadvantaged women and children, deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired individuals and community members in need.

Head to the Gladstone Bowl's Club and enjoy a range of items on offer including afternoon tea, raffles, lucky-door prize and a cake walk.

When: Tomorrow, doors open noon for a 1pm start

How much: Children 50c, adults $1

5. Beach Arts Music

Take a break from the fishing action and head over the bridge to Tannum Sands where you'll find your monthly dose of Beach Arts Music.

With plenty of stalls showcasing local handmade goods and live entertainment running into the early evening, there are plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained.

When: Tomorrow, 2-7pm

How much: Free

6. Calliope Historical Village Markets

Enjoy a walk through the Calliope Historical Village while you browse a number of stalls including fresh produce, garden supplies, homemade jams and chutneys, housewares and more.

Don't forget to check out all the historical displays at the village as you wind down the weekend with a lazy Sunday morning.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Children free, adults $2 donation

7. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free

8. Sunday sesh at Harvey Road Tavern

Get your heart racing with action aplenty at Harvey Road Tavern, kicking off with boxing champion vs champion, Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs, fighting it out for the middleweight title live on the big screen.

Stick around and enjoy Sunday afternoon NRL live and loud as well as live entertainment from Steve Hemley.

When: Sunday from 10am, main event about 2pm

How much: Free entry