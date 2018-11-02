WHAT'S ON: Ten things to do this weekend

POWER POP STAR: Dami Im will be performing at the GECC on Saturday night.

1. Live at Library Square

Lunchtime has never been so entertaining, with free live entertainment on offer in Gladstone's Library Square.

Take a break from work and enjoy a showcase of some of Gladstone's best local talent with the perfect opportunity to enjoy a laid-back Friday afternoon.

When: Friday, 11.30am-1.30pm

How much: Free

2. Friday Night Bites

Join hosts The BBQ Fairy at Gladstone Golf Club for dinner made easy with Friday Night Bites.

There'll be plenty of food for the whole family as well as a meat raffle and prize for best dressed child.

When: Friday, 5-8pm

How much: Free

DELIGHTFUL TALE: The Gruffalo stage show will be appearing at the GECC Friday November 2.

3. The Gruffalo

Based on the award-winning book, The Gruffalo returns to Australia after sell-out seasons across the world.

The musical, which sees main character Mouse embark on an adventure through the deep, dark wood, offers laughs for ages three and up, and will even draw a smile from the adults.

When: Friday, 6pm

How much: General Admission $16

4. One hit wonders musical bingo

Head down to Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar on Friday night for musical bingo.

Test your knowledge on some of the most outrageous hits in history during a night filled with music and laughter.

When: Friday, 7-10pm

How much: Email info@lightboxgladstone.co to register your table

Jan Bains with Andre and Paris Richardson at Bam on Saturday. Mike Richards GLA050518BAMM

5. Beach Arts Music festival

Your monthly dose of live entertainment and arts markets is back on at Tannum Sand's Millennium Esplanade with Beach Arts Music.

Head on down and spend early evening with the family, enjoying a range of bands on the grass.

When: Saturday, 2-7pm

How much: Free

6. Come cruise with Birralee

Cruise the Gladstone harbour aboard Curtis Ferry Service in support of Gladstone's Birralee Kindergarten.

The three-hour cruise aboard the Curtis Endeavour II includes free wine or beer on arrival along with canape style meal provided by Savour the Flavour Cafe surrounded by live entertainment by Jayd McKenzie.

When: Saturday, 5.45pm-9.15pm

How much: Adults $65

The Curtis Island ferry. Mike Richards GLA070118SPARK

7. Best in Business Awards

Gladstone businesses' night of nights is on the weekend, with the annual Best in Business awards set to pay tribute to the region's best businesses.

Held at Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre, the annual gala event is one of the biggest on the calendar.

When: Saturday, 6pm-late

How much: $135

8. Dami Im, I Hear a Song tour

One of Australia's most popular and exciting talents visits town this weekend, with Dami Im's I Hear a Song tour.

Dami will perform all the songs from her new album, including hits by Aretha Franklin, Norah Jones and Ella Fitzgerald.

When: Saturday, 7pm

How much: Adults $69.95, concession $64.95, children $34.95

9. UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis

Harvey Road Tavern hosts UFC 230 live and loud on the big screen as Daniel Cormier takes on Derrick Lewis for the World Heavyweight Championship.

To sweeten the deal, new drink specials also kick off this weekend along with KO burgers $15 and chicken schnitzels $10 with any drink purchase.

When: Sunday, 12pm

How much: Free

10. Meteors Hockey Club Raffles

Starting Sunday, head on down to the Gladstone Yacht Club for Meteors Hockey Club Raffles.

Running every Sunday, there'll be meat trays, vouchers and of course, plenty of drinks.

When: Sunday from 3pm

How much: Free