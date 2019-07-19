Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDRAISER: Robin James, Jeff Faulkner and Kathy Andrews at Gladstone Midday Rotary Markets.
FUNDRAISER: Robin James, Jeff Faulkner and Kathy Andrews at Gladstone Midday Rotary Markets. Matt Taylor GLA180218MARK
News

WHAT'S ON: Six things to do this weekend

Matt Taylor
by
19th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1. Time for Miriam Vale Lions markets in the Park

The Miriam Vale Lions Markets in the Park are held throughout the year on every third Saturday of the month at the Miriam Vale Lions Park.

When: Tomorrow, 7am-12pm.

How much: Free.

2. Christmas in July cent sale

Head down to the Builyan Hall to enjoy the Christmas in July cent sale.

There'll be plenty happening including multi-draw raffles, prizes and afternoon tea provided.

When: Tomorrow, 1pm.

How much: $2 entry.

3. Kings of Rock and Soul

Relive the golden age of soul and Rock 'n' Roll as contemporary music talents Jack Gatto and James Cupples pay tribute to The King Elvis Presley and Tom Jones.

Live on the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre stage, Jack Gatto at age 27 is the voice of The King while James Cupples who appeared on hit show The Voice! has been described by Keith Urban as "amazing".

When: Tomorrow, 8-11pm.

How much: Adults $69.90, pensioners $64.90, students $49.90.

4. Girls' night out

Help raise money for Breast Cancer awareness and have a great night out with the girls at Harvey Road Tavern.

With live music from Olivia Ruth, raffles and plenty of cocktail specials, it's a night to let your hair down without the boys around.

When: Tomorrow, 7pm.

How much: $5 entry (18+ event only).

5. Rotary charity markets

Enjoy a Sunday stroll through a range of market stalls including fruit and veg, arts and crafts and bric-a-brac at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Held every third Sunday of the month, money raised goes back into the local community.

When: Sunday, 7am-12pm.

How much: Free.

6. Samuel Johnson visits

Actor and gold Logie winner Samuel Johnson visits Gladstone this weekend, hosted by The Garage Barber Shop and Silver Salon in aid of Love Your Sister/Mocha Angels.

Samuel will have his hair cut at 1.30pm alongside live music, refreshments and a 15 minute talk on his cause and travels.

When: Tomorrow, 12.30-3pm.

clubs events pubs things to do what's on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    premium_icon Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    Crime A CLASS action seeking more than $100 million from Gladstone Ports Corporation could come to a sudden halt - or set a precedent in Queensland law.

    Gladstone region businesses step up to help foster children

    premium_icon Gladstone region businesses step up to help foster children

    News Find out which businesses will help raise awareness and funds

    40 hectares burned ahead of fire season

    premium_icon 40 hectares burned ahead of fire season

    News There would be more hazard reduction burns in the coming months

    GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    premium_icon GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    News Helping JDRF fund research into type 1 diabetes