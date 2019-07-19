WHAT'S ON: Six things to do this weekend

1. Time for Miriam Vale Lions markets in the Park

The Miriam Vale Lions Markets in the Park are held throughout the year on every third Saturday of the month at the Miriam Vale Lions Park.

When: Tomorrow, 7am-12pm.

How much: Free.

2. Christmas in July cent sale

Head down to the Builyan Hall to enjoy the Christmas in July cent sale.

There'll be plenty happening including multi-draw raffles, prizes and afternoon tea provided.

When: Tomorrow, 1pm.

How much: $2 entry.

3. Kings of Rock and Soul

Relive the golden age of soul and Rock 'n' Roll as contemporary music talents Jack Gatto and James Cupples pay tribute to The King Elvis Presley and Tom Jones.

Live on the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre stage, Jack Gatto at age 27 is the voice of The King while James Cupples who appeared on hit show The Voice! has been described by Keith Urban as "amazing".

When: Tomorrow, 8-11pm.

How much: Adults $69.90, pensioners $64.90, students $49.90.

4. Girls' night out

Help raise money for Breast Cancer awareness and have a great night out with the girls at Harvey Road Tavern.

With live music from Olivia Ruth, raffles and plenty of cocktail specials, it's a night to let your hair down without the boys around.

When: Tomorrow, 7pm.

How much: $5 entry (18+ event only).

5. Rotary charity markets

Enjoy a Sunday stroll through a range of market stalls including fruit and veg, arts and crafts and bric-a-brac at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Held every third Sunday of the month, money raised goes back into the local community.

When: Sunday, 7am-12pm.

How much: Free.

6. Samuel Johnson visits

Actor and gold Logie winner Samuel Johnson visits Gladstone this weekend, hosted by The Garage Barber Shop and Silver Salon in aid of Love Your Sister/Mocha Angels.

Samuel will have his hair cut at 1.30pm alongside live music, refreshments and a 15 minute talk on his cause and travels.

When: Tomorrow, 12.30-3pm.