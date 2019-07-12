WHAT'S ON: Six things to do this weekend

TRACTOR BASH: Tractors such as this one from 2018 will be on show again this year.

TRACTOR BASH: Tractors such as this one from 2018 will be on show again this year. Mike Richards GLA140718TRAB

1. Friday night at Crow Street

EXPLORE markets, listen to live music and enjoy delicious food and drink as one of Gladstone's favourite art precincts comes alive.

There'll also be plenty for the kids with glow-in-the-dark hula hoops, 'LED poids' and dress-ups.

When: Friday, 6-9pm

How much: Gold coin entry

2. NAIDOC Week march

STARTING at Anzac Park and making its way to the Gladstone Yacht Club, this year's annual NAIDOC march will be a colourful celebration of indigenous culture.

When: Friday, 9.30-11am

How much: Free

3. Luminous 2019

GLADSTONE'S largest light art festival is set to glow even brighter this year after a huge inaugural event in 2018.

Head to the Tondoon Botanic Gardens and enjoy interactive light shows and entertainment, as well as food and market stalls.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 5.30pm

How much: Gold coin entry

4. Intrust Super Cup

THE Intrust Super Cup, Queensland's premier Rugby League competition returns to Marley Brown Oval this weekend.

Head down and cheer on the Central Queensland Capras as they take on the Mackay Cutters.

When: Saturday, U20's from 5pm, main game 7pm

How much: Tickets at the gate

5. Turkey Beach Tractor Bash

JUMP on your tractor and head down to Turkey Beach for a whole lot of family fun at the annual tractor bash.

There'll be heaps to do including tractors, trucks and cars, wood chopping, mower races, kids' rides, markets and more.

When: Saturday, 8am-6pm

How much: Tickets $2

6. Discovery Coast Markets

IF YOU'RE down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy, including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free