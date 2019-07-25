WHAT'S ON: Seven things to do this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Chook and Rocko at last year's Bogan Bingo, which is on again this weekend at Gladstone PCYC to help raise money for Rosella Park School.

1. National tree day

Gladstone Regional Council will host two events to mark national Tree Day, including a school planting event today.

Olympic swimmer Libby Trickett will visit Rosella Park School and Clinton State School to help students plant trees.

On Sunday, head down to Joe Joseph Park to join in the community day, help plant a tree and restore and strengthen vegetation.

When: Friday and Sunday, community event from 9am

How much: Free

2. Sportsman's Dinner

Take the opportunity to get up close and personal with Brisbane Roar player's at the sportsman's dinner, held at Harvey Road Tavern.

Enjoy a sit down two-course meal with players and coaches and talk all things football, while enjoying a night of great raffles and prizes.

Keynote speaker CEO David Pourre will address the room and there will be Q&A time with English football legend and head coach Robbie Fowler.

When: Tonight, 6.30-9.30pm

How much: VIP tickets $99, regular tickets $89

3. Brisbane Roar Vs Gladstone Select

The wait is finally over as professional A-League football side Brisbane Roar play a Gladstone Select side in their third preseason match of the season.

Head down to Marley Brown Oval for your opportunity to see elite sport in Gladstone and cheer on the only professional football team in Queensland.

When: Tomorrow, gates open 12.30pm. Preliminary game 1pm, main game 3pm.

How much: Grandstand $15, general admission $10. Purchasable form GECC, not available at the gate.

4. Relay for Life

Put on your comfiest shoes and get ready to run or walk through the night in support of The Caner Council.

Chanel College will again host this year's event which sees teams of 10-15 get together to raise money, taking it in turns to walk around a track relay style.

Teams can camp and celebrate or simply turn up and do a short stint.

When: Tomorrow and Sunday, 3pm-9am

How much: Online registrations closed, register on the day. Youth $20, adults $40

5. Crow Street food and music fest

Head down to one of Gladstone's favourite art precincts for your Saturday night entertainment at Crow Street Creative's food and music fest.

Jam packed with food vendors there'll also be live entertainment from local lad Kai and Ashley Music, followed by an extra bluesy solo set by Nathan from Two Tears in a Bucket and special guest Jackson Dunn.

When: Tomorrow, 6-9pm

How much: Adults $5, kids free

6. Bogan bingo

You may have to dress up and you may not but as long as you're looking bogan then Gladstone PCYC is the place to be on Saturday night.

Support the students at Rosella Park School while enjoying a night of bingo, raffles, games and live auctions.

Be in with a chance to win more than $1000 worth of prizes.

When: Tomorrow, 6.30-11.30pm

How much: $40 per ticket

7. Raise your glass: Pink tribute

Sing and dance along to all your favourite Pink songs at the Rocky Glen Hotel this weekend with Raise Your Glass: The Australian Pink Tribute show.

Mount Isa born Kim Boath is complemented by Australia's best musicians and will bring to life all of the pop star's countless top 10 hits.

The show will also be hitting Tannum Sands Hotel on Friday night.

When: Tonight (Tannum Sands) and Tomorrow (Rocky Glen), doors open 8pm

How much: $10 presale, $15 at the door