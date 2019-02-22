WHAT'S ON: Seven things to do this weekend

ACTION PACKED: Maree Olive at the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association finals last year.

Anything Goes: Community Musical

It's finally here - Gladstone's 2019 community musical kicked off last night and is sure to excite all weekend.

Anything Goes has showings until Sunday with the stage play following the story of two unlikely pairs as they set off on the course to true love aboard the S.S. American.

When: All weekend

How much: Adults $29.90, students $18.90, children $14.90

Rosedale quarterly community markets

Are you heading down south this weekend?

Why not stop by at Rosedale and check out the quarterly Rosedale markets with plenty on offer for the whole family.

An opportunity to gather the locals and wider community, the markets host a variety of stalls; including car-boot sales and a vast array of tasty treats inside the hall.

When: Saturday, 7.30am-noon

How much: Free

Boyne River Catchment Crawl

The Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre is encouraging residents to attend the Harbour Watch: Boyne River Catchment Crawl and become citizen scientists for the day.

Hop on the bus at one of the stops, including Builyan, Nagoorin, Boynedale and Boyne Island and learn how to test water quality and examine life in the Boyne River.

When: Friday, 8.30am-3pm

How much: Free, bookings essential. Call 48510333.

Ride4Life Gladstone Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride

The GPC Marina Main Stage will host the start of this year's Ride4Life Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride tomorrow morning.

Marked with a family fun morning including live bands, food stalls, kids' activities and of course, motorbikes, the ride will head through Mount Morgan and Jambin before stopping at Calliope Historical Village.

Funds raised will go back into the community for suicide awareness, prevention, bereavement and training.

When: Saturday, 8-10am

How much: Family fun morning free

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association championships, round one

Looking for some high-octane action to kick-off your weekend?

Benaraby drag strip hosts round one of the CQDRA Championships this weekend, with plenty to see for the whole family on and off the track.

The day will include fully catered food vendors and an open bar.

When: Saturday, gates open 10am, qualifying from 1pm

How much: Adults $10, children $10, children under 13 free with accompanying adult.

Crow street food and music fest

The arts precinct of Crow Street comes alive again with its monthly food and music fest on tomorrow night.

It's an easy, family friendly night out with heaps of food, drinks and activities for all ages, as well as live local bands, an open mic and the art gallery exhibitions.

When: Saturday 6-9pm

How much: Adults $5, kids and open-mic performers free.

Sunday sesh at Rocky Glen Hotel

Looking for some live entertainment to finish off your weekend?

Head down to the Rocky Glen hotel for an afternoon of cold beverages and live music with Innocent Eve playing live on stage.

Raised in regional Queensland, the country sister duo will bring all their best hits to the stage.

When: Sunday, 1-4pm

How much: Free entry