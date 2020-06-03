Menu
Due to COVID-19, Ecofest has gone virtual this year. Picture: Pop up public performance artists Jo Houlahan and Kristel Kelly at last year’s Ecofest at the Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Photo: Di Paddick
What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

Staff writers
3rd Jun 2020 12:00 PM
THE LINE-UP for Central Queensland’s largest free environmental awareness event has been confirmed as Ecofest prepares to go virtual in 2020.

Starting tomorrow, Ecofest 2020 is expected to provide people of all ages an opportunity to learn about this year’s theme ‘Biodiverstiy – one change can make a difference’.

Virtual content will be published each day on Gladstone Regional Council’s Facebook page and via the recently launched Virtual Neighbourhood Centre, with over 20 local environmental groups, industries and artists taking part.

Gladstone Region Councillor Desley O’Grady said Ecofest 2020 will feature live streams, interactive questionnaires, workshops, competitions, a movie screening and much more.

“Ecofest 2020 will kick off with local artist Jenny Fournier presenting a new Take pART Act II project alongside Mischa Wehner and William Debois titled Junk + Bugs: Gifts to the Artist,” Councillor O’Grady said.

“These local artists have a passion for repurposing and have created a stop-motion video embracing the 2020 World Environment Day theme of Biodiversity.

Organisations taking part in Ecofest 2020 include Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary, Creative Recyling Centre, Boyne Island Environment Education Centre, Fitzroy Basin Association, Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Gladstone Healthy Harbour Project and Gladstone Road Runners.

“Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary will run an informative live stream where the community can learn about koalas, blue tongue lizards, lorikeets, sugar gliders, along with many other animals, and the ways to attract wildlife to your backyard,” she said.

Several competitions will take place including Love Your Natives, Nature Art, Tondoon Botanic Gardens’ Fun Facts and Daily Ecofest Quiz, with great prizes on offer.

A live stream will be broadcast on Sunday at 10am on GRC’s Facebook page.

For more information, go to gladstone.qld.gov.au/ecofest to learn more about what’s taking place throughout the week.

