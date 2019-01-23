Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAREERS EXPO: From 2pm today at Derby St.
CAREERS EXPO: From 2pm today at Derby St. Mike Richards GLA060417GEAX
News

What's on offer at the TAFE Careers Expo?

23rd Jan 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CQUNIVERSITY will be holding its TAFE Careers Expo today at the Gladstone City Campus on Derby St.

The expo gives prospective students a chance to see what's on offer.

In addition, the university is looking for people who want to learn a new skill or hobby to sign up for their short courses.

There are a variety of topics to choose from including automotive, art, beauty, information technology, hospitality, small business, languages and sport.

Vocational Education and Training operations pro-vice-chancellor Peter Helibuth said the university offered a range of accredited and non-accredited short courses.

"If you have a talent or interest you'd like to pursue, our suite of short courses are designed to bring you the knowledge and skills you're seeking,” Mr Helibuth said.

"A short course could be the simple solution you've been seeking for your New Year's resolution.”

Non-accredited courses are aimed for anyone aged 15 years and over and are held over 2-3 hour sessions a week over a 6-8 week period.

For those seeking career development, the University also offers professional development non-award short courses.

"Many industry-specific short courses are also available online through our Centre for Professional Development; just search CQUni CPD,” Mr Heilbuth said.

The Careers Expo will be held between 2pm and 5.30pm.

cquniversity tafe careers expo vocational education and training
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The three options on the table for proposed Tannum pool

    premium_icon The three options on the table for proposed Tannum pool

    News Find out the major concerns from ratepayers and possible locations for the new pool.

    Gift from the heart will be helping hearts

    premium_icon Gift from the heart will be helping hearts

    News 'It's made our patients, and our lives, so much easier.'

    From the Editor's Desk: SuperCoach is back bigger and better

    premium_icon From the Editor's Desk: SuperCoach is back bigger and better

    Opinion Here’s some of what you can look forward to

    Residents asked to look out for council imposter

    Residents asked to look out for council imposter

    Crime Allegedly seen acting suspiciously on Monday afternoon.