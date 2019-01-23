What's on offer at the TAFE Careers Expo?

CQUNIVERSITY will be holding its TAFE Careers Expo today at the Gladstone City Campus on Derby St.

The expo gives prospective students a chance to see what's on offer.

In addition, the university is looking for people who want to learn a new skill or hobby to sign up for their short courses.

There are a variety of topics to choose from including automotive, art, beauty, information technology, hospitality, small business, languages and sport.

Vocational Education and Training operations pro-vice-chancellor Peter Helibuth said the university offered a range of accredited and non-accredited short courses.

"If you have a talent or interest you'd like to pursue, our suite of short courses are designed to bring you the knowledge and skills you're seeking,” Mr Helibuth said.

"A short course could be the simple solution you've been seeking for your New Year's resolution.”

Non-accredited courses are aimed for anyone aged 15 years and over and are held over 2-3 hour sessions a week over a 6-8 week period.

For those seeking career development, the University also offers professional development non-award short courses.

"Many industry-specific short courses are also available online through our Centre for Professional Development; just search CQUni CPD,” Mr Heilbuth said.

The Careers Expo will be held between 2pm and 5.30pm.