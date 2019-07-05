WHAT'S ON: Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

GREEN MACHINE: Jason Behrendt at Calliope's Run in the Sun hot rods show last year. The event is on again at the Calliope River Historical Village tomorrow.

1. School holidays kids art in the park

KEEP the kids busy these school holidays and head down to Tondoon Botanic Gardens' arboretum shelter to enjoy a morning of free art in the park.

Let their imaginations run wild as they get their hands dirty making interesting and amazing creations.

When: Friday, 10-11am

How much: Free, bookings required. Contact 49714444

2. Ute-arians ute roundup and muster

CLINTON State School will host a ute roundup and muster this weekend at the school, open to public viewing between 8am-3pm.

Entry is a gold coin donation with money being raised for the upcoming Relay for Life.

Residents are also invited to bring along their utes with a $10 supporter entry fee and a $20 muster entry fee for those in the muster sections.

When: Saturday, 8am-3pm

How much: Gold coin donation entry

3. Leaving Jackson: The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show

WALK the line and jump through a ring of fire tonight at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre with a huge dose of country music.

This Johnny Cash and June Carter tribute show will take you back to the golden years of country music.

With 40 years entertaining the world with songs of life, love and heartache, there will be plenty of opportunity to singalong with some of the greatest songs ever written.

When: Saturday, doors open 6.30pm

How much: Adult $62, concession $55, children $29

4. Gladstone Brick event

HOT on the heels of hit television show Lego Masters, this family event features huge Lego creations, detailed dioramas and more.

Held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, there'll be plenty to keep you entertained with displays, a hands-on build table, a vertical play wall and merchandise.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm

How much: Adult $14.50, children age 3-15 $9.50

5. Moonlight Movies

BOROREN gets its chance to enjoy a movie under the stars when Gladstone Regional Council's favourite night out comes to town.

Bring a picnic blanket, picnic basket, chairs and of course the family to Bororen Community Hall.

Don't miss your chance to see Ice Age: Collision Course on the big screen.

When: Saturday, 6-9pm

How much: Free

6. Hot rod show

A VARIETY of classic cars will be on show at the Run in the Sun event at the Calliope River Historical Village tomorrow with pre-1978 classic cars and American muscle cars featured.

Run by Reef City Rod and Customs for close to 12 years, the event is expected to draw cars from the Sunshine Coast, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and other car clubs in Gladstone.

When: Saturday, 1-5pm

How much: Adults $5, children under 12 free

7. Beach Arts Music

BAM returns to Millenium Esplanade at Tannum Sands this weekend for your monthly dose of arts and craft markets alongside free live entertainment.

There'll be plenty to browse and enjoy including arts and crafts, clothing, bric-a-brac, food and much more.

When: Saturday, 2-7pm

How much: Free

8. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

IF YOU'RE down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free

9. UFC 239 live and loud

HARVEY Road Tavern is the place to be as the weekend winds down with UFC live and loud on the big screen.

Grab a drink and enjoy two huge title fights including men's light heavyweight Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos and women's bantamweight Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm.

When: Sunday 10am-5pm

How much: Free entry