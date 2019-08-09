WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do this weekend

BARGAIN HUNTING: Last year's Rotary Car Boot Sale at the Calliope Historical Village was a hit.

1. Friday night at Crow Street

HEAD down to one of Gladstone's favourite art precincts for your Friday night family entertainment with Friday Night At Crow Street.

Jam packed with food vendors there'll also be live entertainment from local and visiting bands, open mic, art workshops for all ages and kids' space.

When: Today, 6-9pm.

How much: Gold coin entry

2. Tanyalla Rocks

KICK back under the gumtrees and listen to three live bands under the stars at the upcoming Tanyalla Rocks.

The event will be held today at Tanyalla, Canoe Point Rd, Tannum Sands.

There will be a bonfire and a sausage sizzle. Bring-your-own drinks.

Donations are requested to help raise money for the Boyne Island Anglican Church, St Marks.

When: Today, 5-9pm.

How much: Gold coin entry

3. Swap meet and car boot sale

THE Calliope River Historical Village will this year host the annual swap meet and car boot sale presented by Gladstone Rotary.

Head down and grab a bargain with heaps on offer including: collectibles, jewellery, clothing, antiques, furniture and more.

There will also be a range of items for motoring enthusiasts.

When: Tomorrow, 7am-2pm.

How much: Adults $5, family (2 adults, 2 children over 12) $15, children under 12 free

4. Gladstone Cup

IT'S the biggest weekend for racing this year with the running of the annual Gladstone Cup at Gladstone Turf Club.

As part of the club's premier event, there will be five huge local races along with plenty of action off the track including fashions on the field.

When: Tomorrow, 11am-5pm. First race from 1.15pm.

How much: Online pre-purchase $13, adults $15, seniors $10, children under 16 free.

5. Race day after party

GET ready to rock on well after the Gladstone Cup with a huge after party at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Ocean Pulse will be performing live on stage from late afternoon.

When: Tomorrow, from 4.30pm.

How much: Free entry

6. HPV Super Series

THE human-powered vehicle super series hits Benaraby Driver Education Facility for round six of the competition this weekend.

They look like miniature stream-lined racing cars but are powered by human feet with students from Gladstone and Tannum State high schools part of 31 teams competing.

When: Tomorrow from 8.15am.

How much: Free

7. Bledisloe Cup live

HARVEY Road Tavern is the place to be for Australia and New Zealand's battle over rugby Union's Bledisloe Cup.

Cheer on the Wallabies as they take on eternal enemies The All Blacks.

When: Tomorrow, 6pm.

How much: Free entry

8. Discovery Coast markets

IF YOU'RE down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy, including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon.

How much: Free

9. Family Sunday Fun Day

TANNUM Sands Hotel will hold a long weekend family Sunday fun day this weekend along with a free guinea pig petting zoo and jumping castle.

Paw patrol will also be appearing live from 1pm, followed by a live soloist performance.

When: Sunday, 12-3pm

How much: Bookings essential, 49737439