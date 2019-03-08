WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do this weekend

WOMEN'S DAY: Helen Mison and Louise Dowling at last year's International Women's Day Breakfast.

WOMEN'S DAY: Helen Mison and Louise Dowling at last year's International Women's Day Breakfast. Matt Taylor GLA110318WDAY

1. Five new exhibition launches at GRAGM

The Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum will launch five brand new exhibitions, Bimblebox 153 Birds, Wetlanders, Overwintering, 2019 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition and Remembering Australian Peacekeepers.

Join Cr Muszkat and special guests at the event as you browse the latest artworks to go on display.

When: Today, 6pm

How much: RSVP by phone on 49766766

2. Friday Night at Crow Street Creative

Crow Street Creative comes alive again tonight with exhibitions, performances, free art workshops and more.

Set against the backdrop of one of Gladstone's hottest arts precincts, this regular family friendly event delivers plenty of activities for all ages.

When: Today, 6-10pm

How much: Gold coin donation

3. Celebrate Parks Week with a Picnic in the Park

Grab a picnic blanket and rug and head to Tondoon Botanic Gardens to join in the celebrations for Parks Week 2019.

The popular family destination will host a morning filled with kids activities and live entertainment in honour of the beautiful parklands that grace the Gladstone Region.

When: Tomorrow, 8.30-10.30am

How much: Free

4. Heat one of the Maxim Australian Swimwear Model of the Year

Catch all the glitz and glamour as the 2019 MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year competition returns to Gladstone.

Open to amateur and professional models over 18 years old, the heat is a chance to win a ticket to the 2019 national final.

When: Tomorrow from 6pm

How much: Contact leah_kershaw@hotmail.com

5. Moonlight Movies: The Incredibles 2

Calliope has its chance to host Gladstone Regional Council's Moonlight Movies this weekend at Bunting Park.

Grab the whole family and head on down to enjoy a family flick under the stars with The Incredibles 2 showing on the big screen.

When: Tomorrow, 6.30pm

How much: Free

6. Just Us perform live at Harvey Road Tavern

Looking for some live entertainment to spice up your Saturday night?

Look no further than Harvey Road Tavern, with Fraser Coast vocal duo Just Us performing live on stage.

When: Tomorrow, 7-10pm

How much: Free entry (18+ only event)

7. Zonta International Women's Day Breakfast

Celebrate International Women's Day with the Zonta Club of Gladstone at Yaralla Sports Club on Sunday with the annual IWD Breakfast.

Rockhampton-born guest speaker Anna Daniels will talk about her storied career in the media industry

When: Sunday, 8am for 8.30am start

How much: $45 per person, tickets from eventbrite.com

8. Browse the Gladstone PCYC Markets

Held on the second Sunday of the month, the Gladstone PCYC markets are on again this weekend. Head down and browse stalls with goods including farm fresh fruit and vegetables, handmade gifts, bric-a-brac and food and drink.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free

9. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free