WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do this weekend

IT'S BACK: Beach Arts Music makes it's return for 2019 this weekend. Mike Richards GLA050817OUTA

Boyne Valley Beach Party

The Nagoorin Hall will host a perfect start to your weekend with the Boyne Valley Beach Party set to excite.

Get into the spirit and dress up for your shot at a great prize, with Preps to Year 4 staying until 8.30pm and dancing for Year 5-12 until 9pm.

When: Tonight, 6pm

How much: $5 per person including dinner and dessert

World science festival Gladstone community day

Head on down to Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and enjoy free immersive, family friendly entertainment for the whole family.

Queensland Museum presents the World Science Festival - Street Science featuring hands-on activities exploring everything from new technology to environmental conservation.

When: Tomorrow, 9am

How much: Free

March Race day heats up the track

There'll be plenty of action both on and off the track this weekend as horseracing returns to Gladstone Turf Club.

The March race day will host all the regular bookies, bar and canteen as five local races hit the track.

When: Tomorrow, gates open 11am

How much: Adults $15 at the gate, children under 17 free

Beach Arts Music returns for 2019

Making its long-awaited return for 2019, Beach Arts Music returns to Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands, this weekend.

The monthly markets are packed full of stalls for the whole family to browse and enjoy alongside live music and delicious food.

When: Tomorrow, 2-7pm

How much: Free

Graham Rodger and Rob Hopkins live

Touted as Australia's No. 1 balladeer and country songwriter, Graham Rodger will play the Gladstone QRI Club tomorrow night, with support from local Rob Hopkins.

With a full bar in operation head down for a Saturday night filled with great people, fantastic atmosphere and even better entertainment.

When: Tomorrow, 7pm

How much: $15 entry, $5 supper

Calliope Historical Village Markets

Enjoy a leisurely Sunday stroll on the bank of the Calliope River as the Calliope Historical Village Markets are held this weekend.

A relaxed, family friendly atmosphere surrounds plenty of stalls with homewares, bric-a-brac, fresh produce, food and drink and more.

All the historical village displays will also be open, including historic buildings and the Calliope River Railway Display.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: $2

Central Qld Travel Expo

Globetrotters unite at Yaralla Events Centre for the Central Queensland Travel Expo, hosted by Helloworld Travel Gladstone.

The expo provides an opportunity to chat with a variety of travel suppliers, speak one-on-one with staff, attend travel information sessions or take advantage of some crazy expo deals.

When: Sunday, 10am -2pm

How much: Free

UFC 235 Live and Loud

Harvey Road Tavern is the place to be as the weekend winds down with UFC live and loud on the big screen.

Grab a drink and enjoy two title fights as Jon Jones takes on Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight division and welterweights Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman battle it out.

When: Sunday, 1pm

How much: Free entry

Sunday Sesh at Rocky Glen Hotel

The Mason Rack Band will be live on stage this weekend as part of the Rocky Glen Hotel's Sunday Sesh.

Spend the afternoon with a cold beverage and enjoy one of the region's hottest local acts, who have returned due to popular demand.

When: Sunday, 2-5pm

How much: Free entry