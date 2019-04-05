WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do in Gladstone this weekend

BEACHSIDE: Tannum Sands Beach Arts and Music festival is on again this weekend.

1. National Poker League Goliath Super Series

The National Poker League comes to Gladstone's Rocky Glen Hotel this weekend with five huge events to be held across three massive days.

Tonight kicks off with a bounty shootout before three huge events tomorrow and one Sunday.

When: All weekend, today from 7pm, tomorrow from 11am and Sunday from 11am

How much: Varies

2. Yoga in the City

Saturday morning kicks off with yoga in an open and friendly environment led by Epic Yoga and Lifestyle, with yogis of all experience invited.

Bring your own mat and start your weekend off in the most relaxing way possible with the passionate team, followed by coffee and breakfast at Lightbox.

When: Tomorrow, 6-7am

How much: Free

3. Fresh Produce Market

Back by popular demand, the fresh produce market will be on again straight after Yoga in the City in the courtyard of Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar.

Browse plenty of stalls and stock up on your weekly fresh fruit and veggies as well as signature floral arrangements by the Little Bloom Room available.

When: Tomorrow 7am-noon

How much: Free

4. Miss Hawaiian Tropics heat two

Industrie Nightclub hosts heat two of the Miss Hawaiian Tropic Model Search this weekend, presented by Modish Model Management.

See some of Gladstone's best models on stage with the heats being judged in clubwear and swimwear with plenty of cash and prizes to be won.

Competitors have the opportunity to compete at the national finals on the Gold Coast in September and the world final in Mexico.

When: Tomorrow 9pm

How much: Free entry

5. Beach Arts Music

Held on the first Saturday of every month, Beach Arts Music is back at Tannum Sands foreshore this weekend with stalls jam packed with arts, craft, bric-a-brac and food and drinks.

Grab the kids and head on down for live entertainment on the main stage, a stroll through the market stalls or just something to eat.

When: Tomorrow 2-7pm

How much: Free

6. Moonlight Movies

Mount Larcom gets its turn to host moonlight movies this weekend as the Gladstone Regional Council's pop-up cinema heads to the school.

Spend an evening under the stars with the family and 2017 movie Wonder showing.

When: Tomorrow 6.30-8.30pm

How much: Free

7. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free

8. Youth week: 1770 Liquid Adventures Kayaking

A chance for the kids to enjoy a morning on the water at Seventeen Seventy with a two-hour kayak tour.

The guided tour includes an introduction to kayaking, exploring the creek, sandbars and beaches and relaxed paddling in double kayaks.

When: Sunday, 9am-11am

How much: Free, bookings essential. Phone 0428956630

9. Miss Teen Australia Gladstone finals crown ceremony

Be there to support Gladstone's local teens as the winners are crowned in this year's Miss Teen Australia Gladstone finals.

This is the event's second year in Gladstone and finalists will attend the Queensland State Finals at the Gold Coast in May.

When: Sunday, 3.30-7pm

How much: For tickets visit runway7.com.au