WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do in Gladstone this weekend
1. National Poker League Goliath Super Series
The National Poker League comes to Gladstone's Rocky Glen Hotel this weekend with five huge events to be held across three massive days.
Tonight kicks off with a bounty shootout before three huge events tomorrow and one Sunday.
When: All weekend, today from 7pm, tomorrow from 11am and Sunday from 11am
How much: Varies
2. Yoga in the City
Saturday morning kicks off with yoga in an open and friendly environment led by Epic Yoga and Lifestyle, with yogis of all experience invited.
Bring your own mat and start your weekend off in the most relaxing way possible with the passionate team, followed by coffee and breakfast at Lightbox.
When: Tomorrow, 6-7am
How much: Free
3. Fresh Produce Market
Back by popular demand, the fresh produce market will be on again straight after Yoga in the City in the courtyard of Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar.
Browse plenty of stalls and stock up on your weekly fresh fruit and veggies as well as signature floral arrangements by the Little Bloom Room available.
When: Tomorrow 7am-noon
How much: Free
4. Miss Hawaiian Tropics heat two
Industrie Nightclub hosts heat two of the Miss Hawaiian Tropic Model Search this weekend, presented by Modish Model Management.
See some of Gladstone's best models on stage with the heats being judged in clubwear and swimwear with plenty of cash and prizes to be won.
Competitors have the opportunity to compete at the national finals on the Gold Coast in September and the world final in Mexico.
When: Tomorrow 9pm
How much: Free entry
5. Beach Arts Music
Held on the first Saturday of every month, Beach Arts Music is back at Tannum Sands foreshore this weekend with stalls jam packed with arts, craft, bric-a-brac and food and drinks.
Grab the kids and head on down for live entertainment on the main stage, a stroll through the market stalls or just something to eat.
When: Tomorrow 2-7pm
How much: Free
6. Moonlight Movies
Mount Larcom gets its turn to host moonlight movies this weekend as the Gladstone Regional Council's pop-up cinema heads to the school.
Spend an evening under the stars with the family and 2017 movie Wonder showing.
When: Tomorrow 6.30-8.30pm
How much: Free
7. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets
If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?
Held at the SES grounds there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.
When: Sunday, 8am-noon
How much: Free
8. Youth week: 1770 Liquid Adventures Kayaking
A chance for the kids to enjoy a morning on the water at Seventeen Seventy with a two-hour kayak tour.
The guided tour includes an introduction to kayaking, exploring the creek, sandbars and beaches and relaxed paddling in double kayaks.
When: Sunday, 9am-11am
How much: Free, bookings essential. Phone 0428956630
9. Miss Teen Australia Gladstone finals crown ceremony
Be there to support Gladstone's local teens as the winners are crowned in this year's Miss Teen Australia Gladstone finals.
This is the event's second year in Gladstone and finalists will attend the Queensland State Finals at the Gold Coast in May.
When: Sunday, 3.30-7pm
How much: For tickets visit runway7.com.au