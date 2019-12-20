WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

FUN IN SUN: Gladstone Youth Council chairwoman Nikita Korableff and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett ahead of the Festival of Summer.

FUN IN SUN: Gladstone Youth Council chairwoman Nikita Korableff and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett ahead of the Festival of Summer.

SUMMER holidays are in full swing and there are plenty of activities across the region to keep the young ones entertained.

The Observer has put together a list of school holiday fun.

DECEMBER 24

Toad Busters

Join local experts for a fun and informative evening while reducing the cane toad population in our waterways.

Full training, bags, latex gloves, safety glasses and counters are provided.

Where: Reg Tanna Park, Gladstone

When: 6-8pm

Cost: Free, participants under the age of 15 must be supervised

More information: gladstone.qld.gov.au

JANUARY 3

Tigger’s Superhero Party

Dress up as your favourite superhero for some inflatable fun (ages 1-12)

Where: Tigger’s Bounce House, Kin Kora

When: 9am-1pm

Cost: 4 years and under $10, 5 years+ $12, parents and spectators free

Contact: 0498 355 266

JANUARY 7

Toad Busters

Join local experts for a fun and informative evening while reducing the cane toad population in our waterways.

Full training, bags, latex gloves, safety glasses and counters are provided.

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Gladstone

When: 6-8pm

Cost: Free, participants under the age of 15 must be supervised

More information: gladstone.qld.gov.au

JANUARY 8

Masks: Creating Identity

Where: Gladstone Library

When: 1-3pm

Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 10+)

Contact: 4976 6400

JANUARY 9

Codey Robot Challenge

Where: Gladstone Library

When: 1-2pm and 2.30-3.30pm

Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 8+)

Contact: 4976 6400

JANUARY 10

Family Fun Night

Tigger’s glowstick disco.

Where: Tigger’s Bounce House, Kin Kora

When: 4.30-7.30pm

Cost: $10 ages 1-12, parents free

Contact: 0498 355 266 (no bookings required)

Movie – Pan

Where: Miriam Vale Library

When: 10-11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 12+)

Contact: 4974 6241

JANUARY 12

Festival of Summer Launch

Kick off a jam-packed week with markets and live music.

Where: Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands

When: 11am-2pm

Cost: Free, open to all ages

JANUARY 13

Fly High – Silks and Aerial Workshop

Learn the daring and exciting art of aerial silks and static trapeze with Meraki Circus.

Where: Crow Street Creative

When: 9-11am

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Hoopla Circus

Spend time with Meraki Circus learning the art of hula hoop and aerial hoop (also known as Lyra).

Where: Crow Street Creative

When: 11.30am-1.30pm

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Roll up! Roll up!

Learn skills such as aerial silks and trapeze, hula hoop, juggling, spinning plates, acrobalance and more!

Where: Crow Street Creative

When: 2-4pm

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Musical Theatre and Music Video Workshop

Sing, act and dance your way through the day with this fun-filled workshop.

Where: GECC Playhouse

When: 8.30am-4.30pm

Cost: $40, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

R2D2 Droid Build

Nine years and over.

Where: Calliope Library

When: Noon-1pm

Cost: Free, booking required

Contact: 4975 8105

JANUARY 14

Gel Blasters

Have fun in an elimination tournament in the gel-blaster arena.

Where: 1200 Dawson Highway, Burua

When: 9-11am

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Paint African sunset Landscapes

Where: Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum

When: 10.30am-12.30pm

Cost: $25, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

DIY Succulent Garden

Where: Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum

When: 1-3pm

Cost: $25, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Laser Skirmish

Get outdoors and enjoy this team combat simulation game.

Where: Canoe Point, Tannum Sands

When: 2-4pm

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Botanical Watercolour

Where: Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum

When: 3.30-5.30pm

Cost: $25, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Toad Busters

Join local experts for a fun and informative evening while reducing the cane toad population in our waterways.

Full training, bags, latex gloves, safety glasses and counters are provided.

Where: Canoe Point Wetlands, Tannum Sands

When: 6-8pm

Cost: Free, participants under the age of 15 must be supervised

More information: gladstone.qld.gov.au

JANUARY 15

Learn to surf

Where: Agnes Water

When: 9.30-11.30am (bus included – departs Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum 7.45am, returns 5.45pm)

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

1770 LARC! Tour

Where: Seventeen Seventy

When: 12.30-2.30pm (bus included – departs Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum 7.45am, returns 5.45pm)

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Kayak 1770

Where: Seventeen Seventy

When: 2.30-4pm (bus included – departs Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum 7.45am, returns 5.45pm)

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Modelling, Etiquette and Deportment Boot Camp

Two-day event runs January 15-16.

Where: GECC

When: 10am-4pm both days

Cost: $60, ages 11-17

Contact: GEC Box Office

Witches, Wizards, Fairies and Fae Storytime Party

Where: Gladstone Library

When: 10.30am-noon

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4976 6400

Puppet Making

Where: Miriam Vale Library

When: 10-11am

cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4974 6241

Kids Cooking

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens

When: 10-11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4971 4444

JANUARY 16

DSLR Photography Workshop

Bring-your-own camera to learn tips and tricks for the perfect shot.

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens

When: 10am-3pm

Cost: $30, ages 11-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

Green Screen Video Production and Creation

Where: Crow Street Creative

When: 10am-3pm

Cost: $30

Contact: GECC Box Office

JANUARY 17

Qld Reds Vs Melbourne Rebels

Super Rugby pre-season fixture.

Where: Marley Brown Oval

When: 12.30-7pm

Cost: Early bird grandstand tickets $15 (until December 30)

Contact: gladstoneentertainment.com

R2D2 Droid Build

Nine years and over.

Where: Agnes Water Library

When: 1-2pm

Cost: Free, booking required

Contact: 4902 1501

Be the Best – Pokemon Go

Where: Calliope Library

When: 3.30-4.30pm

Cost: Free

Contact: 4974 6241

Kids Art in the Park

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens

When: 10-11am

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4971 4444

JANUARY 18

Festival of Summer Sounds

Outdoor concert featuring international headline act Mako Road.

Where: Marley Brown Oval

When: 5-10pm

Cost: $30 (pre-sale tickets only), ages 13-17

Contact: GECC Box Office

JANUARY 22

Young People’s Art Project

Where: Gladstone Library

When: 1-3pm

Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 12+)

Contact: 4976 6400

Games Day

Where: Miriam Vale Library

When: 10-11.30am

Cost: Free

Contact: 4974 6241

Butterflies and Insects Tour

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens

When: 10-11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 6-12)

Contact: 4971 4444

JANUARY 23

Sploder – Game Creation

Where: Gladstone Library

When: 9.30-11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 8+)

Contact: 4976 6400

JANUARY 24

Creatures of the Night

Have a burger then be taken on a guided tour of the gardens.

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens

When: 6-8pm

Cost: Adults $10, kids under age 11 $5, bookings required

Contact: 4971 4444