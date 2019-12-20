WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays
SUMMER holidays are in full swing and there are plenty of activities across the region to keep the young ones entertained.
The Observer has put together a list of school holiday fun.
DECEMBER 24
Toad Busters
Join local experts for a fun and informative evening while reducing the cane toad population in our waterways.
Full training, bags, latex gloves, safety glasses and counters are provided.
Where: Reg Tanna Park, Gladstone
When: 6-8pm
Cost: Free, participants under the age of 15 must be supervised
More information: gladstone.qld.gov.au
JANUARY 3
Tigger’s Superhero Party
Dress up as your favourite superhero for some inflatable fun (ages 1-12)
Where: Tigger’s Bounce House, Kin Kora
When: 9am-1pm
Cost: 4 years and under $10, 5 years+ $12, parents and spectators free
Contact: 0498 355 266
JANUARY 7
Toad Busters
Join local experts for a fun and informative evening while reducing the cane toad population in our waterways.
Full training, bags, latex gloves, safety glasses and counters are provided.
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Gladstone
When: 6-8pm
Cost: Free, participants under the age of 15 must be supervised
More information: gladstone.qld.gov.au
JANUARY 8
Masks: Creating Identity
Where: Gladstone Library
When: 1-3pm
Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 10+)
Contact: 4976 6400
JANUARY 9
Codey Robot Challenge
Where: Gladstone Library
When: 1-2pm and 2.30-3.30pm
Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 8+)
Contact: 4976 6400
JANUARY 10
Family Fun Night
Tigger’s glowstick disco.
Where: Tigger’s Bounce House, Kin Kora
When: 4.30-7.30pm
Cost: $10 ages 1-12, parents free
Contact: 0498 355 266 (no bookings required)
Movie – Pan
Where: Miriam Vale Library
When: 10-11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 12+)
Contact: 4974 6241
JANUARY 12
Festival of Summer Launch
Kick off a jam-packed week with markets and live music.
Where: Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands
When: 11am-2pm
Cost: Free, open to all ages
JANUARY 13
Fly High – Silks and Aerial Workshop
Learn the daring and exciting art of aerial silks and static trapeze with Meraki Circus.
Where: Crow Street Creative
When: 9-11am
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Hoopla Circus
Spend time with Meraki Circus learning the art of hula hoop and aerial hoop (also known as Lyra).
Where: Crow Street Creative
When: 11.30am-1.30pm
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Roll up! Roll up!
Learn skills such as aerial silks and trapeze, hula hoop, juggling, spinning plates, acrobalance and more!
Where: Crow Street Creative
When: 2-4pm
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Musical Theatre and Music Video Workshop
Sing, act and dance your way through the day with this fun-filled workshop.
Where: GECC Playhouse
When: 8.30am-4.30pm
Cost: $40, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
R2D2 Droid Build
Nine years and over.
Where: Calliope Library
When: Noon-1pm
Cost: Free, booking required
Contact: 4975 8105
JANUARY 14
Gel Blasters
Have fun in an elimination tournament in the gel-blaster arena.
Where: 1200 Dawson Highway, Burua
When: 9-11am
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Paint African sunset Landscapes
Where: Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum
When: 10.30am-12.30pm
Cost: $25, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
DIY Succulent Garden
Where: Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum
When: 1-3pm
Cost: $25, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Laser Skirmish
Get outdoors and enjoy this team combat simulation game.
Where: Canoe Point, Tannum Sands
When: 2-4pm
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Botanical Watercolour
Where: Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum
When: 3.30-5.30pm
Cost: $25, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Toad Busters
Join local experts for a fun and informative evening while reducing the cane toad population in our waterways.
Full training, bags, latex gloves, safety glasses and counters are provided.
Where: Canoe Point Wetlands, Tannum Sands
When: 6-8pm
Cost: Free, participants under the age of 15 must be supervised
More information: gladstone.qld.gov.au
JANUARY 15
Learn to surf
Where: Agnes Water
When: 9.30-11.30am (bus included – departs Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum 7.45am, returns 5.45pm)
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
1770 LARC! Tour
Where: Seventeen Seventy
When: 12.30-2.30pm (bus included – departs Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum 7.45am, returns 5.45pm)
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Kayak 1770
Where: Seventeen Seventy
When: 2.30-4pm (bus included – departs Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum 7.45am, returns 5.45pm)
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Modelling, Etiquette and Deportment Boot Camp
Two-day event runs January 15-16.
Where: GECC
When: 10am-4pm both days
Cost: $60, ages 11-17
Contact: GEC Box Office
Witches, Wizards, Fairies and Fae Storytime Party
Where: Gladstone Library
When: 10.30am-noon
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4976 6400
Puppet Making
Where: Miriam Vale Library
When: 10-11am
cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4974 6241
Kids Cooking
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens
When: 10-11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4971 4444
JANUARY 16
DSLR Photography Workshop
Bring-your-own camera to learn tips and tricks for the perfect shot.
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens
When: 10am-3pm
Cost: $30, ages 11-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
Green Screen Video Production and Creation
Where: Crow Street Creative
When: 10am-3pm
Cost: $30
Contact: GECC Box Office
JANUARY 17
Qld Reds Vs Melbourne Rebels
Super Rugby pre-season fixture.
Where: Marley Brown Oval
When: 12.30-7pm
Cost: Early bird grandstand tickets $15 (until December 30)
Contact: gladstoneentertainment.com
R2D2 Droid Build
Nine years and over.
Where: Agnes Water Library
When: 1-2pm
Cost: Free, booking required
Contact: 4902 1501
Be the Best – Pokemon Go
Where: Calliope Library
When: 3.30-4.30pm
Cost: Free
Contact: 4974 6241
Kids Art in the Park
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens
When: 10-11am
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4971 4444
JANUARY 18
Festival of Summer Sounds
Outdoor concert featuring international headline act Mako Road.
Where: Marley Brown Oval
When: 5-10pm
Cost: $30 (pre-sale tickets only), ages 13-17
Contact: GECC Box Office
JANUARY 22
Young People’s Art Project
Where: Gladstone Library
When: 1-3pm
Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 12+)
Contact: 4976 6400
Games Day
Where: Miriam Vale Library
When: 10-11.30am
Cost: Free
Contact: 4974 6241
Butterflies and Insects Tour
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens
When: 10-11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 6-12)
Contact: 4971 4444
JANUARY 23
Sploder – Game Creation
Where: Gladstone Library
When: 9.30-11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings required (ages 8+)
Contact: 4976 6400
JANUARY 24
Creatures of the Night
Have a burger then be taken on a guided tour of the gardens.
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens
When: 6-8pm
Cost: Adults $10, kids under age 11 $5, bookings required
Contact: 4971 4444