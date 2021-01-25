WHAT’S ON: How Gladstone will celebrate Oz Day

There are plenty of events happening in the Gladstone region on Tuesday which celebrate Australia Day. PHOTO: iStock

There really is nothing more Aussie than a few cold drinks and snags on the barbecue while celebrating Australia Day.

But for those craving a change of scenery to celebrate one of Australia’s most popular days on Tuesday, The Observer has you covered.

Listed below are events happening at a whole range of establishments from licensed venues to free events organised by Gladstone Regional Council.

The Harvey Road Tavern presents Kids Australian family funday

A Harvey Road Tavern spokeswoman said the Kids Australian Family Funday was one of their most highly anticipated events on their annual calendar.

“Bring the kids down this Australia Day,” the spokeswoman said.

“We will have free balloon twisting and free movie and popcorn, jumping castle, dress your lamington competition. Plus Australian animals to hold and get photos with.

“This is a must book event. Kids must have a kids meal to join in all the festivities.”

The Gladstone Regional Council presents Australia Day Family Fun Day

If a frolic on the beach in the summer sun is what your family is chasing to celebrate Australia Day, Gladstone Regional Council has answered your prayers. GRC is hosting an Australia Day Family Fun Day, which makes its return to Tannum Sands’ Millennium Esplanade parklands in 2021.

A GRC spokesman said the day would offer something for the whole family, all while acknowledging our history and honouring the diverse culture in our region.

“Attendees can stroll through the market stalls, enjoy the talents of local musicians, feast on the free sausage sizzle and ice blocks, or purchase food from a variety of on-site vendors,” the spokesman said.

“Aussie-themed games and activities will also keep people entertained.”

The event will run from 3pm until 7pm on Tuesday, however is booked out.

To be added to the shortlist please contact the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre Box Office on 4972 2822.

MiePlace Nightclub presents Australia Day Rave Party

MiePlace Nightclub presents their Australia Day rave event to be held at the club at Goondoon St from 8pm on Monday.

The cheapest rave in the Gladstone region is at MiePlace Niteclub on Monday from 8pm.

A MiePlace club spokesman said DJ’s OurCandyman and DjB would take over for a night of EDM vibes to welcome in the public holiday.

“Trance, hardstyle, psy-trance, techno, house and more to be played,” the spokesman said.

“Bring your best festival dress, and let us handle the rest!”

Admission is $5 at the door, however, a COVID-19 temperature check is required prior to entering the club.

Royal Hotel Mount Larcom presents Australia Day Aussie Olympics

A Royal Hotel Mount Larcom spokesman said the Australia Day Aussie Olympics on Tuesday would be packed with fun games, great meal specials and lots more. “Get dressed up in your Aussie gear and head along, you might win some great prizes,” the spokeswoman said. The action gets underway at noon on Tuesday.