WHAT'S ON: Here's 72 hours of things to do this weekend

NICE ON ICE: Louie Thompson 6, at Kirkwood's temporary ice rink earlier this month. Mike Richards GLA191218ICEK

1. Gladstone ice skating

IT'S not often you see a real ice-skating rink in Gladstone, so take this opportunity to head down to Kirkwood Road Shopping Centre for a go.

Strap on some skates for some all-ages and all-ability fun these school holidays.

Sessions continue today, tomorrow and Sunday and until January 25.

Bookings are essential, phone 0412344941.

When: All weekend, 9.30am - 6pm

How much: Adults $20, children $16, spectators free

2. Boxing Day flicks

WITH some of the year's biggest blockbusters released on Boxing Day, head down to Gladstone Cinemas and catch some of the most popular movies to be released this year.

There's plenty for the whole family, including Spiderman into the Spiderverse, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Aquaman, Holmes and Watson and more.

When: Check Gladstone cinemas website

How Much: Adults $17.50, Concessions $15.50, Children and seniors $13.50

Boxing Day is a big day for movie releases every year. Paul Braven GLA060316CINEMA

3. Art Exhibition Fundraiser

A COLLECTION of paintings created by local artists will go on sale Friday night at The Art Shed, Baffle Creek to raise funds for the Discovery Coast Environment Group (DCEG).

The works are presented by Michelle Maclennan in conjunction with Baffle Art Group, who will present the evening of art, information and fundraising.

DCEG volunteers will be on hand to answer questions relating to their work, with complimentary wine and nibbles and raffles at 7.30pm.

When: Friday, 6-8.30pm

How much: $5 entry donation

4. Blake Allen LIVE

ENJOY A sunset over the water at Gladstone Yacht Club as you sit back and enjoy live entertainment on your Friday afternoon.

This week will see Blake Allen from local band Seven Ten Split perform, who started his career busking and names his musical influences as The Doors, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young and Bob Dylan.

When: Friday, 4-7pm

How much: Free

ON SONG: Singer, songwriter Blake Allen. Matahari Photography

5. Seven Ten Split LIVE

SATURDAY night is set to rock at the Rocky Glen Hotel with Seven Ten Split performing live on stage.

One of Central Queensland's most popular acts, they'll be playing all the best hits live on stage until late.

When: Saturday

How much: Free

6. Discovery Coast markets

IF YOU'RE down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy for a summer weekend away, why not drop in to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Spend a morning browsing all the stalls packed full off food, fresh produce, gifts, handmade goods, bric-a-brac and more.

There's plenty to enjoy for the whole family.

When: Sunday, 8am - 12pm

How much: Free

7. Old MacDonalds Travelling Farm

HEAD down to Tannum Sands Hotel Motel this weekend for some school holiday fun of a different kind.

There'll be a variety of animals for the kids (and big kids) to meet, with plenty of opportunity to learn from the friendly staff.

When: Sunday from 12pm

How much: visit tannumsandshotel.com.au

Old MacDonalds Travelling Farms bring reindeer to Wilsonton Shopping Centre for Christmas, Tuesday, December 22, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle Kevin Farmer

8. UFC 232: Jones vs Gustafsson 2

YOUR last chance this year to get a Sunday fix of UFC comes this weekend on the big screen, Live and Loud at Harvey Road Tavern.

Don't miss the main event between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson live from California, with co-main event Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes competing in the women's featherweight division.

There'll also be fight day specials, a $15 K.O. burger and, of course, plenty of cold drinks.

When: Sunday from 12pm

How much: Free