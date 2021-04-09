What’s on: Free movie screening and panel discussion

This Saturday is your last chance to catch the free screening of the critically acclaimed Australian film INFRACTIONS (2019) at the Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum.

This Saturday is your last chance to catch the free screening of the critically acclaimed Australian film INFRACTIONS (2019) at the Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum.

Have you got no plans this weekend and an appetite for critically acclaimed Australian films?

The Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum has you covered.

The GRAGM is showing INFRACTIONS (2019) free for the final time on the big screen this Saturday from 10.30am.

The film platforms First Nations cultural workers’ struggles against shale gas plans threatening 51 per cent of the Northern Territory.

This is the last work of The Gas Imaginary (2013-2020) project, which has tracked the rollout of unconventional gas from the point of view of cultural work and climate justice.

Accompanying the screening will be a guest panel to talk about the film, including Gooreng Gooreng Elders Juliri Ingra and Neola Savage, and Yallarm/Gladstone-born artist Rachel O’Reilly.

They will present a seminar about the making of INFRACTIONS 2019 and address climate change from the experience of First Nations and talk about collaboration, solidarity and education through art.

For further information about the film visit the exhibition page.

Please RSVP by 3pm Friday to secure your seat, call 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

The GRAGM requests that you do not attend if you; have returned from overseas or a COVID-19 hotspot in the last 14 days, have cold or flu like symptoms, have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

