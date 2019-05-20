Menu
Communities for Children's Shakira Raymond with Mikayla Soco, 4, ahead of Under Eight's Week 2019 which is an event proudly by Early Childhood Australia Queensland Branch which has been running for 60 years across Queensland. Alyssia Hampson GLA170519KIDS
Whats On

What's on for Under Eights week

liana walker
by
20th May 2019 4:08 PM
UNDER Eights week has once again started in Gladstone and there's plenty of events for kids and parents to celebrate.

This year's event theme is "celebrating the diversity of language within the home, culture and community.” The event runs until May 26.

See what's happening in and around the region below:

Tuesday

Art Play

Where: Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, Time: 10.30am-11.30am. Bookings essential. 49766766

Kids Happy Hour

Where: Mt Larcom Library, Time: 10.30am-11.30am

Wednesday

National Simultaneous Storytime - Alpacas with Maracas

Where: Gladstone, Agnes Water, Boyne Island and Calliope Libraries. Time: 11am

Thursday

Playgroup Open Day

Where: 105 Toolooa St, Time: 10am-1pm, Bookings Essential: projectsc4c@gapdl.

com.au or phone 4972 8203.

National Simultaneous Storytime

Where: Miriam Vale Library, Time: From 11am

Baby Bounce

Where: Boyne Island Library, Time: 10.30am

Friday

Child And Family Expo Boyne Island

Where: Port Curtis Room, Boyne Island Community Centre, Time: 9am-1pm

Multicultural Playgroup

Where: 105 Toolooa St, Time: 9am-1pm

Baby Bounce

Where: Gladstone Library, Time: 11am

Toddler Time

Where: Gladstone Library, Time: 9.30am

Storytime 1

Where: Boyne Island and Calliope Library, Time: 10.30am

Saturday

GECC'S Little Day Out

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Time: 10am-3pm, Cost: $5

ABC's Dirtgirl World

Where: GECC, Time: 11am and 1pm, Cost: From $15

Breastfeeding Information

Where: 105 Toolooa St, Time: 2pm-4.30pm, Bookings Essential: c4cadmin@gapdl.

com.au or phone 4972 8203

Daily

Saiki Children's Day

Where: Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, Time: 10am-5pm

Gladstone Observer

