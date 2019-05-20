What's on for Under Eights week
UNDER Eights week has once again started in Gladstone and there's plenty of events for kids and parents to celebrate.
This year's event theme is "celebrating the diversity of language within the home, culture and community.” The event runs until May 26.
See what's happening in and around the region below:
Tuesday
Art Play
Where: Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, Time: 10.30am-11.30am. Bookings essential. 49766766
Kids Happy Hour
Where: Mt Larcom Library, Time: 10.30am-11.30am
Wednesday
National Simultaneous Storytime - Alpacas with Maracas
Where: Gladstone, Agnes Water, Boyne Island and Calliope Libraries. Time: 11am
Thursday
Playgroup Open Day
Where: 105 Toolooa St, Time: 10am-1pm, Bookings Essential: projectsc4c@gapdl.
com.au or phone 4972 8203.
National Simultaneous Storytime
Where: Miriam Vale Library, Time: From 11am
Baby Bounce
Where: Boyne Island Library, Time: 10.30am
Friday
Child And Family Expo Boyne Island
Where: Port Curtis Room, Boyne Island Community Centre, Time: 9am-1pm
Multicultural Playgroup
Where: 105 Toolooa St, Time: 9am-1pm
Baby Bounce
Where: Gladstone Library, Time: 11am
Toddler Time
Where: Gladstone Library, Time: 9.30am
Storytime 1
Where: Boyne Island and Calliope Library, Time: 10.30am
Saturday
GECC'S Little Day Out
Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Time: 10am-3pm, Cost: $5
ABC's Dirtgirl World
Where: GECC, Time: 11am and 1pm, Cost: From $15
Breastfeeding Information
Where: 105 Toolooa St, Time: 2pm-4.30pm, Bookings Essential: c4cadmin@gapdl.
com.au or phone 4972 8203
Daily
Saiki Children's Day
Where: Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, Time: 10am-5pm