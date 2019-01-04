WHAT'S ON: Five things to do this weekend.
1. Gladstone Ice Skating
IT'S not often you see a real ice-skating rink in Gladstone, so take this opportunity to head down to Kirkwood Road Shopping Centre for a go.
Strap on some skates for some all-ages and all-ability fun these school holidays.
Sessions continue today, tomorrow and Sunday and until January 25.
Bookings are essential, phone 0412344941.
When: All weekend, 9.30am-6pm
How much: Adults $20, children $16, spectators free
2. Music Bingo at the Queens Hotel
Head down to the Queens Hotel for family friendly fun with musical bingo every Friday night.
Hosted in conjunction with Just 4 Fun Entertainment, it's bingo with a musical twist that everyone can play.
When: Friday from 7pm
How much: Free. Phone the hotel on 49726615 to book.
3. Moonlight Movies: The Greatest Showman
Moonlight Movies hits Agnes Water, with The Greatest Showman showing on the big screen at Air Sea Rescue Park, 1770.
The free event by Gladstone Regional Council is an opportunity to get the family together and enjoy a family flick under the stars.
When: Saturday, 6.30-9pm
How much: Free (no Eftpos or ATM available)
4. Tannum Sands Parkrun 2nd Birthday
Runners of all levels are invited to strap on their joggers and head to Tannum Park for Parkrun's second birthday.
Bring your family and even your pets, and enjoy a 5km run, jog or walk and help celebrate the event's second anniversary.
Those attending are being encouraged to dress in anything colourful to mark the occasion.
When: Saturday, 7am
How much: Free
5. Sunday Sessions at Rocky Glen
The weekly Sunday Sesh at Rocky Glen Hotel Motel this week includes live music from Velocity.
Grab a free snag with the social club while you sit and rock the afternoon away.
When: Sunday
How much: Free