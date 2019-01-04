WHAT'S ON: Five things to do this weekend.

Steve Shuttleworth has been heavily involved in Tannum sands Park Run.

Steve Shuttleworth has been heavily involved in Tannum sands Park Run. Matt Taylor GLA030119PARK

1. Gladstone Ice Skating

IT'S not often you see a real ice-skating rink in Gladstone, so take this opportunity to head down to Kirkwood Road Shopping Centre for a go.

Strap on some skates for some all-ages and all-ability fun these school holidays.

Sessions continue today, tomorrow and Sunday and until January 25.

Bookings are essential, phone 0412344941.

When: All weekend, 9.30am-6pm

How much: Adults $20, children $16, spectators free

2. Music Bingo at the Queens Hotel

Head down to the Queens Hotel for family friendly fun with musical bingo every Friday night.

Hosted in conjunction with Just 4 Fun Entertainment, it's bingo with a musical twist that everyone can play.

When: Friday from 7pm

How much: Free. Phone the hotel on 49726615 to book.

3. Moonlight Movies: The Greatest Showman

Moonlight Movies hits Agnes Water, with The Greatest Showman showing on the big screen at Air Sea Rescue Park, 1770.

The free event by Gladstone Regional Council is an opportunity to get the family together and enjoy a family flick under the stars.

When: Saturday, 6.30-9pm

How much: Free (no Eftpos or ATM available)

4. Tannum Sands Parkrun 2nd Birthday

Runners of all levels are invited to strap on their joggers and head to Tannum Park for Parkrun's second birthday.

Bring your family and even your pets, and enjoy a 5km run, jog or walk and help celebrate the event's second anniversary.

Those attending are being encouraged to dress in anything colourful to mark the occasion.

When: Saturday, 7am

How much: Free

5. Sunday Sessions at Rocky Glen

The weekly Sunday Sesh at Rocky Glen Hotel Motel this week includes live music from Velocity.

Grab a free snag with the social club while you sit and rock the afternoon away.

When: Sunday

How much: Free