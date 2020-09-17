Menu
The Rotary Charity Markets held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Gladstone.
What’s on: Exciting new stallholder joins Rotary market

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
THE Rotary Charity Markets in the spectacular Tondoon Botanc Gardens continues to grow following a COVID-19 forced hiatus, with the next market on this Sunday.

Run by the Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday since February 2005, the popular markets have attracted locals and visitors from all over Australia and internationally.

A market spokeswoman said Rotary Gladstone Midday members invite you to our September market which will be very special.

“Apart from the regular fabulous stalls including food, coffee, craft, fruit, vegetables, and entertainment, 4CC will be broadcasting live,” the spokeswoman said.

One new stall holder whose exquisite works will be for sale is Gladstone based Joe Blows Glass.

Owner Joe Bradley creates spectacular blown glass flowers, animals and other creations including dinosaurs, for customers all over Australia.

His hand made creations feature striking colours and intricate details and can be found on his Facebook page.

The Rotary Charity Markets held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Gladstone.
The ever popular fruit and vegetable stall has been at the markets for 12 months, the spokeswoman said.

“Flo Rode has a huge array of fresh fruit and vegetables including beautiful herbs,” the spokeswoman said.

“The freshness and price of her products ensures that people come to the market bright and early with their storage bags and trolleys especially to purchase from Flo.

“Many people leave their fruit and vege shopping till market day because they know that Flo will have what they want at the right price.”

With free entry from 7am, prizes, and giveaways to celebrate this popular event, come along and check it out.

The spokeswoman said anyone interested in joining in our happy group of stallholders for this market can apply here or email community@rotarygladstonemidday.org.

