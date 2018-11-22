WHAT'S ON: Eight things to keep you busy this weekend

1. Dr Who themed trivia

Do you know the difference between a tardis and a Dalek? Then gather your fellow Whovians and head on down to Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar for Dr Who trivia in the courtyard and test your knowledge.

When: Friday, 7-10pm.

How much: Register by emailing info@lightboxgladstone.co

2. Enjoy Jag n The Rollers live at Rocky Glen

For those looking for live entertainment to kick start the weekend, look no further than the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Party hard into the night with Jag n The Rollers performing live with their pure rock performances.

When: Friday, 6-10pm.

How much: Free.

kids join Jag n the Rollers on stage to dance. Karen Bird

3. Feed Barn Christmas pet photo session

A photo session is being held by Ride 4 Life at Gladstone's Feed Barn with an opportunity to capture the perfect pic with your pets.

With all proceeds going towards local suicide prevention and awareness programs, there'll be a petting zoo, classic cars and bikes, sausage sizzle and candy canes for the kids.

When: Saturday, 8am-2pm.

How much: $10 per sitting, additional prints $5 each.

4. Central Queensland Drag Racing Association finals

Benaraby Motorsports Complex lights up for the last time this year with the final round of the 2018 CQDRA Championships.

Head on down and show your support for some of the best drag racers from around the local region as well as further afield, with preliminary rounds kicking off from 1pm.

When: Saturday, gates open from 10am, spectator admission from 11am.

How much: Adults $20, members $15, teens $15, children under 13 free with an accompanying adult.

Stephen Potter competing at the 2018 Benaraby All Bike Drags, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA040818DRAG

5. Crow Street Food and Music Fest

Crow St comes alive again with its monthly food and music fest on Saturday night.

There'll be plenty of food and activities for all ages, as well as live music from local and visiting bands as well as an open mic.

When: Saturday, 6-9pm.

How much: Adults $5, children and open mic performers free.

6. RSPCA monthly cat and dog adoption day

Head on down to RSPCA Gladstone's adoption centre on Albert Rd to find your furever friend.

Give a pet a second chance this Christmas with the busy season meaning there's plenty of cats and dogs up for adoption.

There'll also be the opportunity to chat to foster carers and enjoy a cold beverage or a tasty treat from Paragon Foods coffee van.

When: Sunday, 9am-12pm.

How much: Free entry.

RSPCA volunteer Nicole Allison and Cleo and Zarli. Paul Braven GLA050417RSPCA

7. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

If you're near Agnes Water this weekend, why not drop into the markets at 1770's SES Grounds?

The relaxed family atmosphere is your place for arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-12pm.

How much: Free.

8. Teams vie for Gladstone Industry White Ribbon Cup

This inaugural volleyball event is set to raise awareness for domestic violence and violence against women, as part of White Ribbon Day.

The competition features teams from Boyne Smelters, Cement Australia, Gladstone Ports Corporation, NRG Power Station, Orica, Queensland Alumina Limited, Rio Tinto Yarwun and Queensland Police Services.

Open to the public at Gladstone State High, there'll be a jumping castle and food and drink available for a gold coin donation.

When: Sunday, 10am-2pm.

How much: Gold coin donation.