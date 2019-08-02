WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

ON YOUR BIKE: The Tour de Chaplain will head from Many Peaks to Yarwun tomorrow.

ON YOUR BIKE: The Tour de Chaplain will head from Many Peaks to Yarwun tomorrow. Sandy Beak

1. Symphony under the stars

THE Queensland Symphony Orchestra returns for its seventh consecutive year performing the Symphony Under The Stars event at GPC Marina Main Stage.

The show will feature internationally acclaimed classical guitarist Karin Schaupp while the orchestra will be under direction from popular conductor Guy Noble.

Residents are encouraged to take along chairs or a blanket to the family friendly event with food and beverage vendors on site.

When: Friday, 5.30-8.30pm. Roving pre-entertainment from 5.30pm, orchestra from 7pm.

How much: Free

2. Blue Light Disco

LET your hair down in the Boyne Valley to end the working week at Builyan hall's blue light disco.

Wear your best western gear and enjoy dinner, dessert and dancing as you welcome the weekend.

When: Friday, 6-8pm

How much: $5 entry

3. Hypno comedian

Hypnotist Wayne Donnelly will perform two huge shows this weekend.

While most shows use comedy at the expense of their participants, the accountant-turned-hypnotist will demonstrate to people the power of their own conscious mind.

When: Friday at Rocky Glen and Saturday at Tannum Sands, 7.30-11.30pm

How much: Tickets $25

4. Tour de Chaplain

RAISING awareness and funds for school chaplaincy in the local district, the Tour De Chaplain will travel 100km from Many Peaks to Yarwun this weekend.

Nearly 70 riders will take part in the ride with the option to complete the full 100km trek or a shorter 30km ride from Calliope.

Funds raised will go towards assisting the 12 chaplains working across 19 state schools in the region.

When: Saturday, from 8.30am

How much: Spectators free

5. All Bikes Drags

BENARABY raceway will host the All Bikes Drags featuring Benny Stevens Vs Kim Stevens in a no-holds barred Nitro Harley Challenge.

Head down and enjoy a range of other classes including: modified bike, twins and singles, sportster, true street bike, historic and more.

When: Saturday, gates open 7am

How much: Spectators and crew admission $10

6. Display homes opening

FIND your dream home this weekend at Little Creek, Kirkwood, as part of the display homes grand opening and family day. There'll be three brand new display homes, from builders Absolute Homes, CCF Homes and Chris Warren homes, to browse an enjoy.

The kids won't be left out either with a free barbecue and cold drinks, face painting, jumping castle and kids entertainment.

When: Saturday, 11am-1pm

How much: Free

7. Beach Arts Music

HELD on the first Saturday of every month, head down to Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands, for your monthly dose of community markets.

Enjoy free live entertainment while you browse heaps of stalls including arts, crafts, food and beverages, homewares, bric-a-brac and more.

When: Saturday, 2-7pm

How much: Free

8. Feast on East Markets

GLADSTONE rolls out the red carpet this weekend to welcome nearly 2000 guests and 900 crew off the P&O Pacific Explorer as it docks at East Shores for the day.

The seven-night Great Barrier Reef cruise will arrive in Gladstone, which means the Feast on East Markets will be back, showcasing 75 stalls from around the region.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the day.

When: Sunday, 9am-7pm

How much: Free