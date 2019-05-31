WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

1. Jade Holland's North Queensland tour

HOT on the heels of her second studio album release, Jade Holland stops in at Gladstone's Harvey Rd Tavern this weekend to perform new songs form the album Dream Wild.

Having moved from Townsville to Newcastle to pursue her career and further herself, the result is a vibrant, soul-bearing release.

When: Friday, 8-11pm.

How much: General admission $17.35.

2. Burton's Circus

GLADSTONE showgrounds comes alive this weekend as the circus rolls into town.

Head on down to the big tent and enjoy the show including the double wheel of destiny, gymnastics performances, clowns, animals and more.

When: Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm and 6pm, Sunday 11am.

How much: Children $25-$35, adults $35-$45, families $110-$150.

3. Winter Race Day

DON your best frock and head on down to Gladstone's Ferguson Park for a day at the races.

There'll be action aplenty both on and off the track with five local races on offer for punters, and plenty of excitement with the canteen, bookies and bar all in operation.

When: Saturday, gates open 11am.

How much: $15 per person, seniors $10.

4. Race Day after party

PACK your walking shoes and stroll on down to the Rocky Glen Hotel after the races for the biggest and best after party in town.

There'll be plenty of live entertainment with a DJ starting during the early afternoon before more live music playing late into the night.

When: Saturday, 4pm-late.

How much: Free entry.

5. Beach Arts Music

HELD on the first Saturday of every month, Beach Arts Music returns to Millennium Esplanade at Tannum Sands this weekend.

Browse a range of stalls from handmade arts and crafts to bric-a-brac, plants, clothes and more.

Make a night of it and stay into the evening with heaps of live entertainment and plenty of food to enjoy for the whole family.

When: Saturday, 2-7pm.

How much: Free.

6. Car Show sausage sizzle and raffle helps kids

HELP raise money for Heart Kids with a charity car show at Drakes IGA carpark in Sun Valley.

Enjoy a range of cars, bike, trucks and more as well as a sausage sizzle and raffle while raising funds for a good cause.

When: Saturday, 10am-2pm.

How much: Gold coin donation entry, $10 per bike or go kart, $15 per car or 4WD, $20 per truck.

7. Ecofest beats plastic

CENTRAL Queensland's biggest free environmental event is on this weekend with lots on offer for all ages.

This year's theme is "Slim your bin with a low waste diet”, coinciding with World Environment Day and its Beat Plastic Pollution theme.

The event helps educate residents on how small changes to everyday habits can reduce the stress on the environment, and features speakers Molly Steer, Sid Crawshaw and Jodi Jones.

There'll also be plenty of stalls to browse, live entertainment and kids' activities.

When: Sunday, 9am-3pm.

How much: Free.

8. The Whale's Tale

DIVE into the jaws of giant humpback whale Manilayo with this interactive learning experience for the kids.

It's a journey that's hoped to leave the next generation inspired to make a difference and save the ocean.

When: Sunday 11am and 2pm.

How much: Free.