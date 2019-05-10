WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

RODEO ACTION: Christy Jasperson took first place in the women's barrel race at the Miriam Vale 2017 rodeo. The action is on again tomorrow.

1. Charmaine Wilson: The Australian medium Tour

The world-renowned Australian medium will stop by Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this weekend to help her audience find accurate information about the spirit world.

After discovering her work in 1999, Charmaine won channel Seven's first season of The One, was named Queensland Psychic of the Year for 2008 and Australian Psychic of the year for 2005.

When: Today, 7.30pm

How much: $50 per person, ages 16 and over. No infants.

2. Friday Night at Crow Street

There will be plenty of entertainment and activities on offer for the whole family tonight as arts precinct Crow Street comes alive.

Packed full of exhibitions, live performances, free art workshops and a kids' space, it's the perfect way to start off the weekend just right.

When: Today, 6-9pm

How much: Gold-coin entry

3. Miriam Vale Rodeo

It's one of the biggest annual events on the calendar for Miriam Vale and is sure to excite.

Enjoy a full day of action including bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and much, much more.

The event will also feature plenty of chainsaw and woodchopping events alongside a canteen and plenty of stalls.

When: Tomorrow, gates open 6am, junior rodeo from 8am, main rodeo from 1pm

How much: Adults $15, high school students and aged pensioners $10, primary school students and younger free

4. 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball

Join Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett for the fifth biennial Mayor's Charity Ball this weekend at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Fundraise in style with live entertainment and special guest.

This year's beneficiaries include: Port Curtis District Scouts, Gladstone Community Linking Agency, The Zonta Club of Gladstone and Creative Recycling Centre.

When: Tomorrow, 6pm

How much: $170 per person

5. Shannon Noll

One of Australia's most successful singer-songwriters Shannon Noll has enjoyed 15 years of success on the Australian music scene.

This weekend he brings his latest regional tour to Gladstone's Harvey Road Tavern, performing a mix of old and new songs.

When: Tomorrow, 8pm

How much: General admission $39.80 (18+ event)

6. Mother's Day Classic

This year's Mother's Day Classic will turn Millenium Esplanade, Tannum Sands, bright pink.

This annual event is one of Australia's largest charity events and raises money for breast cancer research.

Organisers are expecting over 400 people to participate in the 4km or 8km fun run.

When: Sunday, 7am

How much: Tickets online at mothersdayclassic.com.au

7. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free

8. Yachties Sunday Sesh

Finish your weekend alongside the waterfront with live music at Gladstone Yacht Club.

Local favourite Chris Bax will be performing in the outdoor beer garden as you enjoy the beautiful view over Gladstone harbour.

When: Sunday, 3pm

How much: Free entry