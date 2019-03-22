WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

Alicia Mitchell and James Dean enjoying a Sunday afternoon at Gladstone Yacht Club last year.

Alicia Mitchell and James Dean enjoying a Sunday afternoon at Gladstone Yacht Club last year. Matt Taylor GLA150718YACHT

1. Central Qld Women in Business Awards

Central Queensland's female leaders, achievers, community legends and young women will be celebrated tonight at the CQ Women in Business gala awards reception.

Hosted by Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, the evening is an opportunity to recognise women in the community who have gone above and beyond for Central Queensland.

When: Tonight, 6-8pm

How much: Sold out

2. Bendigo Bank community celebration

Calliope and District Community Bank Branch are holding a birthday celebration this weekend as they mark a decade.

Residents are invited to a free sausage sizzle, cake cutting and children's giveaways at the branch on Dawson Highway.

When: Tomorrow, 9-11am

How much: Free

3. Community day of prayer for Christchurch victims

The Islamic Society of Gladstone has extended a community invite to a prayer service for the Christchurch terror attack victims.

The morning will be held at the Parish Hall on Herbert St, and will include a word from the ISG, a word from guests, prayers and a condolence register.

When: Tomorrow, 10am

How much: Free

4. Calliope Roosters football club day

Grab the kids and head to Bunting Park for the Calliope Roosters family club day against Valleys Diehards.

There will be plenty of live entertainment until late following plenty of footy, including juniors playing during the day and seniors hosting night fixtures.

When: Tomorrow, juniors kick-off time TBC, reserve grade 4.30pm and A-grade at 6pm

How much: Free entry

5. Girls Night Out Fundraiser

The Tannum Crab Classic starts a week early for the ladies with the Girls Night Out fundraiser set to rock the Boyne Tannum Community Centre.

The 10th anniversary event is set around a 1950s dress theme with the opportunity to win great prizes including one of two P&O cruises.

Tickets include a glass of wine on arrival, grazing platters, fashions by Coastline Clothing, prizes for best dressed, karaoke, giveaways and multi-draw raffles.

When: Tomorrow, 6.30pm

How much: $50 per ticket, bookings essential. Phone 0422935466

6. Sunglasses at Night

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre brings you Sunglasses at Night, the 1980s apocalypse sing-a-long cabaret starring Geraldine Quinn.

Enjoy dinner and a show singing along to the hits of the era, as Geraldine Quinn digs through this fabulous era to present an interactive cabaret like none other.

When: Tomorrow, doors open 6.30pm, dinner served 7.15pm, show starts 8pm

How much: $48 per person

7. Annual Miriam Vale Hotel Vs Bororen Hotel barefoot bowls competition

A fierce battle will take place to round out your weekend on Sunday afternoon when Miriam Vale Hotel hosts the annual Miriam Vale Hotel Vs Bororen Hotel barefoot bowls competition.

Miriam Vale will look to perform better than last year after Bororen took out the contest.

Money raised will go towards the Miriam Vale Bowls Club.

When: Sunday, 1pm

How much: $20 per person including lunch, $10 per person excluding lunch. Call the hotel to register.

8. Sunday Sessions at Yachties

Sunday Session's and Dudley's Bar are back at the Gladstone Yacht Club this weekend with Andrew Thomson performing live.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the view with a few cold drinks as the weekend winds down with the sunset.

When: Sunday, 3-6pm

How much: Free entry