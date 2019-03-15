WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

HANG TEN: Adam Hansen competing in a previous Reef 2 Beach Longboard Classic which returns this weekend.

HANG TEN: Adam Hansen competing in a previous Reef 2 Beach Longboard Classic which returns this weekend. Mike Richards GLA230217SURF

1. 21st Reef 2 Beach Longboard Classic

Run over four huge days, the annual community-oriented surfing event is back at Agnes Water Main Beach this year.

With swell conditions set to improve over the weekend, head down with the whole family and don't miss the biggest surfing competition this region has seen.

Yesterday kicked off with local day (competitors living north of Fraser Island) while Sunday will see the big prizes handed out with all the finals.

When: All weekend

How much: Free

2. Creatures of the Night

Head to Tondoon Botanic Gardens and celebrate parks week 2019 with a guided Creatures of the Night Tour.

Explore the habitats of our nocturnal friends hanging out in the gardens along with supper from Savour the Flavour Cafe.

When: Today 6-8pm

How much: $15 adults, $5 under 11s (bookings required, phone 4971444).

3. RSPCA Paws and Pints at The Dock

Held on the third Friday of every month, the RSPCA's Paws and Pints is on again to start your weekend off right.

Bring your pooch (or someone else's) and head down to The Dock at East Shores to enjoy an afternoon of fun, entertainment and man's best friend.

There will be plenty of drinks, finger food, live music, $50 boards and merchandise with a percentage of sales donated to the RSPCA.

When: Today, 4-7pm

How much: Free

4. Heat two of the Maxim Australian Swimwear Model of the Year

Catch all the glitz and glamour as the 2019 MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year competition returns to Gladstone.

Open to amateur and professional models over 18 years old, the heat is a chance to win a ticket to the 2019 national final.

When: Tomorrow from 6pm

How much: Contact leah_kershaw@hotmail.com

5. Moonlight Movies: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Bray Park at Boyne Island will host this weekend's moonlight movie pop-up cinema with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again live on the big screen.

Grab the family, some deckchairs and a picnic rug and head on down for the free family entertainment provided by Gladstone Regional Council.

When: Tomorrow, 6.30pm

How much: Free

6. Boyne Island Skate Park official opening

The Boyne Island skate park and pump track at Bray Park will be officially opened this weekend with plenty on offer for everyone to enjoy.

The opening runs in conjunction with Parks Week and will involve a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live entertainment by solo artist Chris Schofield. Come and learn a new trick with a free scooter workshop run by Sole Seeker and a free sausage sizzle.

When: Tomorrow, 4-6pm

How much: Free

7. Rotary Charity Markets at its new venue

The newly named Rotary Charity Markets will host its first event for the year this weekend having moved to its new temporary venue at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Previously the Rotary Kmart Markets, the family event will host all the regular stalls with plants, bric-a-brac and handmade goods, as well as food and beverage stalls plus live entertainment.

The March markets also come with free entry into a draw to win a $500 travel voucher.

When: Sunday, 7am-noon

How much: Gold-coin donation

8. Epic Yoga and Lifestyle open day

Help celebrate Epic Yoga and Lifestyle's third birthday this weekend as the small business opens its studio doors to the community.

Meet the teachers, explore the space and participate in free classes along with the backyard market celebrating local small businesses dedicated to health, wellbeing and creativity.

When: Sunday, 8am-11am

How much: Free