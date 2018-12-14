WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do this weekend

SNOW AT THE GECC: The lifestyle church music team sang carols to a full house.

SNOW AT THE GECC: The lifestyle church music team sang carols to a full house. Mike Richards GLA181216XMAS

1. Locals Christmas Party at Harvey Road Tavern

Head on down to Harvey Road Tavern and celebrate an early Christmas.

There'll be free nibbles and free cheers, with an opportunity to meet the Manager and enjoy live music until late.

When: Friday, 4-10pm

How much: Free

2. Friday night at Crow Street Creative

Don't miss your chance to enjoy Crow Street Creative's last Friday night experience until February.

There'll be plenty of exhibitions, performances, art workshops and live music, with plenty of room for the kids to get in and enjoy some activities as well.

When: Friday, 6-9pm

How much: Gold-coin donation

Crow Street Creative's Food and Music Fest in Gladstone on January 27. Matt Taylor GLA270118CROW

3. Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum summer launch

The final summer exhibitions for 2018 will launch tonight at the Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum, and you're invited.

Four exhibitions will take prime place at the gallery including Remember When?, Saiki City Children's Art, photographic exhibition Recovering the Past and A Lifetime's Journey with Clay.

The exhibitions will remain on show until early 2019.

When: Friday from 6pm

How much: RSVP by phone on 49766766

4. Moonlight Movies under the stars

Enjoy a movie under the stars with the whole family as Sherlock Gnomes plays on the big screen at Gladstone Marina Parklands.

The family friendly event is sure to be a great night out for the whole family as you relax on a picnic blanket on the grass.

When: Friday, 6.30pm

How much: Free

Caitlin Bignell, with the bugle call at the Gladstone Turf Club races on 16 December, 2017. Matt Taylor GLA161217RACES

5. Family fun day and twilight races

Billed as a family fun day, the Gladstone Turf Club will come alive with Christmas Spirit as locals dress in their finest and enjoy a day at the races.

Along with the regular bar, bookies and canteen there'll be a jumping castle, guinea-pig-petting zoo, face painting and more.

And don't forget there's action on the track, with five local races on the card from 3pm.

When: Saturday, 11am-8pm

How much: $15 per person, children under 16 free

6. Christmas Party and toy raffle

The Young Australian Hotel is celebrating Christmas with a mega toy raffle.

Head down and meet Santa while you enjoy a Christmas roast buffet, games and facepainting.

When: Tomorrow, 5.30-8.30pm

How much: Free

7. Moonlight Dinner Cruise on the harbour

Enjoy a night free from the kids aboard the Curtis Endeavour on a relaxing moonlight cruise through the Gladstone harbour.

There'll be plenty of live party music along with a fully licenced bar and canapes-style dinner.

When: Saturday, 6.30-9.30pm

How much: Visit Curtis Ferry Services on Facebook

8. Emergency services appreciation day

This weekend is your chance to thank the local emergency services for their amazing contribution to the community.

Rocky Glen hotel will host the appreciation day from 10am with plenty of live entertainment from Gridlock, Seven Ten Split and the Mason Rock Band on the outdoor stage.

There's also more than $10,000 worth of gear available in the charity auction with the Hotel confirming the event will go ahead rain, hail or shine.

When: Sunday from 10am

How much: Free

Blake Allen, Graeme Beard, Ros Waters, Damion Horder and Damian King are organising the Gladstone Emergency Services Appreciation Day on Sunday. Matt Taylor GLA131218ESAD

9. Lifestyle Church's Christmas in the City

Christmas is edging ever closer, so take this opportunity to celebrate the most festive time of year.

Lifestyle Church hosts its annual Christmas in the City at GECC on Sunday including three carol services in the auditorium, as well as the Hampers of Hope initiative by Salvation Army.

Booking are essential for the services with children's gifts following each service to all children ticket holders.

When: Sunday, 3-7pm

How much: Free