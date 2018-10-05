WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend around Gladstone

1. Live at Library Square

Lunchtime has never been so entertaining, with free live entertainment on offer in Gladstone's Library Square.

Take a break from work and enjoy the showcase of some of Gladstone's best local talent with the perfect opportunity to enjoy a laid-back Friday afternoon.

When: Friday, 11.30am - 1.30pm

How much: Free

2. Gridlock LIVE at Yachties

Head on down to Gladstone yacht Club for a lazy Friday afteroon.

Enjoy a beautiful sunset view as you sit back and relax with Gridlocks playing all of your favourite tunes.

When: Friday, 4-7pm

How much: Free

MUSIC AND ARTS: Chris Holden will be involved at the Under The Trees Festival this weekend. Matt Taylor GLA260718TREES

3. Under the Tress

Live music, street theatre, circus acts and family atmosphere - it's all part of the fun, "under the trees".

Head down to Boyne Island for the second annual Under the Trees festival at Jacaranda Drive.

The laid-back music and arts festival was a huge hit last year, with organisers deciding to bring it back bigger and better.

The event is community run and built by volunteers, so head down and show your support.

When: Saturday, 11am-10pm

How much: Adults $39.80, Children (5-12yrs) $18.40

4. Beach Arts Music

Head on down to Millenium Esplanade at Tannum Sands for your monthly dose of Beach Arts Music.

With lots of stalls and live entertainment running into the early evening, there are plenty of activities for the whole family.

When: Saturday, 2pm

How much: Free

5. Hectic Skids burnout competition

Benaraby Motorsports Complex will be lit up with skids and colourful burnouts as the Gladstone Auto Club presents Hectic Skids.

The event is one big burnout competition, with the opportunity to legally and safely rip some skids.

When: Saturday, 2pm

How much: Adults $20, Kids $10, Family $50

Nathan Lewis and Mick Baxter had rubber flying in all directions at the Hectic Skids Burnout, Benaraby. Mike Richards GLA180818BURN

6. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy.

When: Sunday, 8am-12pm

How much: Free

7. Oktoberfest

Head on down to the young Australian Hotel for their first ever Oktoberfest event.

There'll be plenty of food, music and of course beer, with prizes on offer for the best dressed.

When: Sunday, 12pm until later

How much: Free

8. Sunday Sesh at Rocky Glen

It's going to be a massive afternoon at Rocky Glen this Sunday.

Don't miss UFC 229, Khabib vs McGregor on the big screen alongside Easy Tigers playing live on stage, and sausage sizzle in the beer garden.

When: Sunday, 1-5pm

How much: Free