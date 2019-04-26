WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do around Gladstone this weekend

MOUNTAIN PARTY: Dan Sultan will play Colosseum's Mugul Mountain Retreat during his first-ever visit to the Gladstone Region as part of his Aviary Takes tour.

MOUNTAIN PARTY: Dan Sultan will play Colosseum's Mugul Mountain Retreat during his first-ever visit to the Gladstone Region as part of his Aviary Takes tour. Contributed

1. Live entertainment at Rocky Glen

Get ready to rock the night away as local band Seven Ten Split take to the stage at the Rocky Glen Hotel tonight.

Start your weekend off right and party the night away with the band's favourite Aussie, pub and classic rock tunes.

When: Friday, 9pm

How much: Free entry

2. CQ Motocross Championship

Revheads and motoring enthusiasts unite to enjoy a huge weekend of motorsports action as Benaraby Raceway comes alive with Round 3 of the MPE Suspension Central Queensland Motocross Championship.

Held across two huge days, there'll be plenty of racing action for the whole family with over 190 bike nominations for the event.

When: Saturday and Sunday, gates open 8.30am

How much: $10 per car

3. Billabong Op Shop fashion parade

Enjoy a range of stunning ball gowns and elegant formal dresses at Billabong Op Shop's fashion parade.

A great way to start your weekend, everything will be on display with nothing over $15, while the parade is followed by morning tea.

There will also be plenty of other items for sale on the day.

When: Saturday, doors open 9am, parade from 10am

How much: Gold-coin donation

4. Calliope Roosters' Family Glow Party

The first fundraising event of the year for Calliope Junior Roosters football club.

Bunting Park will host a family market and the glow party will be loved by all ages.

There'll be over 20 local markets to enjoy from late afternoon before the party gets started with a family friendly glow party for the kids or beer garden for the adults.

When: Saturday, gates open 4pm, glow party from 6pm

How much: Gold coin donation, glow products available for purchase.

5. Yak in the Hat Races at Baffle Creek

Baffle Creek Boat Club is encouraging everyone to get on the water as part of its Yak in the Hat kayak races this weekend. Launching from the Flat Rock Rd boatramp, there'll be a 3km course for the adults and 800m for the kids with kayaks and life jackets provided, as well as a sausage sizzle for lunch.

When: Saturday, 10am

How much: Members free, non members gold coin entry

6. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Rotary Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer for the whole family to browse and enjoy including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free

7. Dan Sultan at Mugul Mountain Retreat

Multiple ARIA award winner Dan Sultan pays visit to the Gladstone Region for the first time as he plays Mugul Mountain Retreat, Colosseum.

A stripped-back, laid-back solo performance will see Dan play songs from his newest album Aviary Takes, which revisits and reworks some of Sultan's best work.

When: Sunday, 3-7pm

How much: Single $59.99, family pass $139.69. Tickets from eventbrite.com.au

8. Bingo at Builyan hall

Head along to the Builyan Hall in the Boyne Valley for an afternoon of fun and family as you play bingo. Enjoy a few games as well as morning tea and a raffle as you wind down your weekend with the relaxing Sunday afternoon fun.

When: Sunday, 2pm

How much: Free entry, raffle tickets $1