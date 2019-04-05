Menu
The official opening for the Boyne Island skate park and pump track.
The official opening for the Boyne Island skate park and pump track.
WHAT'S ON: Check out our guide to youth week in Gladstone

5th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
TODAY

Writing After Dark, explore writing "darker” at Gladstone Library, 6pm, free, phone 49766300 to book.

SATURDAY

Moonlight Movies, Wonder at Mount Larcom State School, 6.30pm, free.

SUNDAY

1770 Liquid Adventures Kayaking, two-hour guided tour, 9am, free, phone 0428956630 to book.

MONDAY

Indigenous Art: Totem Pole Painting, art classes with Patricia Coleman at GRAGM, 9am, free.

Port City Power Hoops, basketball skills with QBL players at Bunting Park, 10am, free.

Further education and pathways, career information with EQIP, 10am, free.

Find your SELF behind the SELFie, motivational talk Boyne/Tannum Community Centre, 6pm, free, phone 0417077316 to book.

TUESDAY

Port City Power Hoops, basketball skills with QBL players at Kev Broome Stadium, 10am, free.

WEDNESDAY

Youth Week in 3D, learn 3D printing and laser engraving, 10am, free, phone 49758105 to book.

Story Dogs, making reading fun, at Gladstone Library, 11am, free.

THURSDAY

Movie Marathon, triple movie screening at Gladstone Cinemas, noon, free, book through Headspace Gladstone.

Paper Craft for Teens and Tweens, recycled craft decorating, Gladstone Library, 2pm, free, phone 49766400 to book.

FRIDAY

Robotics Workshop, complete the coding challenge at Gladstone Library, 9.30am, free, phone 49766400 to book.

Mount Larcom Tennis Coaching, develop skills with a professional coach, 9am, free.

For more activities visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/youth-

events-and-activities.

Gladstone Observer

