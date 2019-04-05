WHAT'S ON: Check out our guide to youth week in Gladstone
TODAY
Writing After Dark, explore writing "darker” at Gladstone Library, 6pm, free, phone 49766300 to book.
SATURDAY
Moonlight Movies, Wonder at Mount Larcom State School, 6.30pm, free.
SUNDAY
1770 Liquid Adventures Kayaking, two-hour guided tour, 9am, free, phone 0428956630 to book.
MONDAY
Indigenous Art: Totem Pole Painting, art classes with Patricia Coleman at GRAGM, 9am, free.
Port City Power Hoops, basketball skills with QBL players at Bunting Park, 10am, free.
Further education and pathways, career information with EQIP, 10am, free.
Find your SELF behind the SELFie, motivational talk Boyne/Tannum Community Centre, 6pm, free, phone 0417077316 to book.
TUESDAY
Port City Power Hoops, basketball skills with QBL players at Kev Broome Stadium, 10am, free.
WEDNESDAY
Youth Week in 3D, learn 3D printing and laser engraving, 10am, free, phone 49758105 to book.
Story Dogs, making reading fun, at Gladstone Library, 11am, free.
THURSDAY
Movie Marathon, triple movie screening at Gladstone Cinemas, noon, free, book through Headspace Gladstone.
Paper Craft for Teens and Tweens, recycled craft decorating, Gladstone Library, 2pm, free, phone 49766400 to book.
FRIDAY
Robotics Workshop, complete the coding challenge at Gladstone Library, 9.30am, free, phone 49766400 to book.
Mount Larcom Tennis Coaching, develop skills with a professional coach, 9am, free.
For more activities visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/youth-
events-and-activities.