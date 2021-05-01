Menu
The Mount Morgan Rodeo will be held from 10am Sunday at the town’s showgrounds.
Sport

What’s on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
1st May 2021 12:00 AM
Golf

7am Saturday and Sunday: DNK Refrigeration Solutions City of Rockhampton Open Championship, Rockhampton Golf Club

Motocross

8am Saturday and Sunday: Round 3 of the Central Queensland Motocross Series, Cocups Road, Biloela

Rugby union

Round 6 of Rugby Capricornia competition

Open men

3pm Saturday: Gladstone v Cap Coast Crocs, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone

3pm Saturday: Biloela v Frenchville, Biloela Rugby Union Grounds

5.30pm Saturday: Dawson Valley Drovers v Rockhampton Brothers, The Stockyard, Moura

Women’s 7s

3.30pm Saturday: Games between Biloela, Rockhampton Brothers and Frenchville, Biloela Rugby Union Grounds

4pm Saturday: Games between Gladstone and Colts, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone

Aussie rules

Round 2 of AFL Capricornia competition

Senior women

2pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Glenmore, Swan Park, Yeppoon

2.20pm Saturday: Gladstone v Panthers, Clinton Park, Gladstone

3.50pm Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park, Rockhampton

Senior men

1.50pm Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: Gladstone v Panthers, Clinton Park, Gladstone

Football

Central Coast Intercity Cup at Rockhampton’s Ryan Park

4.30pm Saturday: Women, FQ Central v FQ Wide Bay

6.30pm Saturday: Men, FQ Central v FQ Wide Bay

Rugby league

6pm Saturday: BHP Premiership, CQ Capras v Valley Diehards, Browne Park, Rockhampton

Mountain biking

8am Sunday: Round 2 of the CQ Cross Country Series, Gladstone Mountain Bike Trail Park

Rodeo

10am Sunday: Mount Morgan Rodeo, Mount Morgan Showgrounds

afl capricornia browne park central queensland motocross series cq capras women football queensland central football queensland wide bay gladstone mountain bike club rockhampton golf club rugby capricornia whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

