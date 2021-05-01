What’s on around the grounds this weekend
Golf
7am Saturday and Sunday: DNK Refrigeration Solutions City of Rockhampton Open Championship, Rockhampton Golf Club
Motocross
8am Saturday and Sunday: Round 3 of the Central Queensland Motocross Series, Cocups Road, Biloela
Rugby union
Round 6 of Rugby Capricornia competition
Open men
3pm Saturday: Gladstone v Cap Coast Crocs, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone
3pm Saturday: Biloela v Frenchville, Biloela Rugby Union Grounds
5.30pm Saturday: Dawson Valley Drovers v Rockhampton Brothers, The Stockyard, Moura
Women’s 7s
3.30pm Saturday: Games between Biloela, Rockhampton Brothers and Frenchville, Biloela Rugby Union Grounds
4pm Saturday: Games between Gladstone and Colts, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone
Aussie rules
Round 2 of AFL Capricornia competition
Senior women
2pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Glenmore, Swan Park, Yeppoon
2.20pm Saturday: Gladstone v Panthers, Clinton Park, Gladstone
3.50pm Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park, Rockhampton
Senior men
1.50pm Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park, Rockhampton
3.50pm Saturday: Gladstone v Panthers, Clinton Park, Gladstone
Football
Central Coast Intercity Cup at Rockhampton’s Ryan Park
4.30pm Saturday: Women, FQ Central v FQ Wide Bay
6.30pm Saturday: Men, FQ Central v FQ Wide Bay
Rugby league
6pm Saturday: BHP Premiership, CQ Capras v Valley Diehards, Browne Park, Rockhampton
Mountain biking
8am Sunday: Round 2 of the CQ Cross Country Series, Gladstone Mountain Bike Trail Park
Rodeo
10am Sunday: Mount Morgan Rodeo, Mount Morgan Showgrounds